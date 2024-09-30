https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/hezbollah-denies-media-reports-about-leadership-changes-following-leaders-death-1120356738.html

Hezbollah Denies Media Reports About Leadership Changes Following Leader's Death

Reports related to appointments and other organizational processes following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah are not related to official statements from the movement's leadership, Hezbollah's press service said on Monday.

After the confirmation of Nasrallah’s death, some media outlets reported that there may be possible changes in Hezbollah leadership. According to sources, it was allegedly planned to appoint Hashem Safieddine as the new movement’s leader. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.

