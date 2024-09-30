https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/hezbollah-denies-media-reports-about-leadership-changes-following-leaders-death-1120356738.html
Hezbollah Denies Media Reports About Leadership Changes Following Leader's Death
Hezbollah Denies Media Reports About Leadership Changes Following Leader's Death
Sputnik International
Reports related to appointments and other organizational processes following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah are not related to official statements from the movement's leadership, Hezbollah's press service said on Monday.
2024-09-30T10:27+0000
2024-09-30T10:27+0000
2024-09-30T10:27+0000
world
hassan nasrallah
middle east
israel
lebanon
gaza strip
hezbollah
israeli defense force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120266191_0:282:3072:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3dfbd3dc78f7e39d683b6f0c29d691.jpg
After the confirmation of Nasrallah’s death, some media outlets reported that there may be possible changes in Hezbollah leadership. According to sources, it was allegedly planned to appoint Hashem Safieddine as the new movement’s leader. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/israeli-army-strikes-dozens-of-alleged-hezbollah-targets-in-lebanon-since-sunday-noon---idf-1120352450.html
israel
lebanon
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120266191_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_230a0af3dc977bca90e253a7b745f44c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hezbollah leader hassan nasrallah, leadership changes
hezbollah leader hassan nasrallah, leadership changes
Hezbollah Denies Media Reports About Leadership Changes Following Leader's Death
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Reports related to appointments and other organizational processes following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah are not related to official statements from the movement's leadership, Hezbollah's press service said on Monday.
After the confirmation of Nasrallah’s death, some media outlets reported that there may be possible changes in Hezbollah leadership. According to sources, it was allegedly planned to appoint Hashem Safieddine as the new movement’s leader.
"Regarding the information spread after the death of the secretary general related to organizational matters, we would like to clarify that these messages have no meaning and are not related to the official statements of Hezbollah’s leadership," the statement read.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border
aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.
Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.