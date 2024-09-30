https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/iran-vice-president-calls-cooperation-with-russia-one-of-foreign-policy-priorities-1120359277.html
Iran Vice President Calls Cooperation With Russia One of Foreign Policy Priorities
Iran intends to seriously strengthen relations with Russia, and resolve controversial issues in cooperation with each other, Iranian First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref said on Monday.
"I am very pleased with the good pace at which our relations are developing at all levels. I would like to emphasize that the new Iranian government is serious about strengthening our relations," Mohammad Reza Aref said during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Cooperation with Russia is one of the priorities of Iranian foreign policy, the vice president said. Currently the trade between the two countries amounts to 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million), the Vice President recalled and expressed hope that thanks to joint efforts this figure will rise "to a decent level."Russia is interested in taking cooperation with Iran to a higher level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran intends to seriously strengthen relations with Russia, and resolve controversial issues in cooperation with each other, Iranian First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref said on Monday.
"I am very pleased with the good pace at which our relations are developing at all levels. I would like to emphasize that the new Iranian government is serious about strengthening our relations," Mohammad Reza Aref said during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Cooperation with Russia is one of the priorities of Iranian foreign policy, the vice president said.
"In the new government, we insist on a pragmatic approach and aim to introduce negotiations and ensure that the concluded agreements would be implemented in practice in the near future," Aref said.
Currently the trade between the two countries amounts to 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million), the Vice President recalled and expressed hope that thanks to joint efforts this figure will rise "to a decent level."
Russia is interested in taking cooperation with Iran to a higher level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.
"Relations between Russia and Iran have a centuries-old history, based on the principles of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect. And Russia is sincerely interested in bringing our cooperation to a higher level, giving it a more meaningful implementation," Mishistin said at talks with Iranian First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref.