https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/iran-vice-president-calls-cooperation-with-russia-one-of-foreign-policy-priorities-1120359277.html

Iran Vice President Calls Cooperation With Russia One of Foreign Policy Priorities

Iran Vice President Calls Cooperation With Russia One of Foreign Policy Priorities

Sputnik International

Iran intends to seriously strengthen relations with Russia, and resolve controversial issues in cooperation with each other, Iranian First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref said on Monday.

2024-09-30T12:42+0000

2024-09-30T12:42+0000

2024-09-30T12:42+0000

world

mohammad reza aref

mikhail mishustin

iran

russia

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120359109_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_23557d0fa4c84f3be91800ec0eb900a4.jpg

"I am very pleased with the good pace at which our relations are developing at all levels. I would like to emphasize that the new Iranian government is serious about strengthening our relations," Mohammad Reza Aref said during talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Cooperation with Russia is one of the priorities of Iranian foreign policy, the vice president said. Currently the trade between the two countries amounts to 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million), the Vice President recalled and expressed hope that thanks to joint efforts this figure will rise "to a decent level."Russia is interested in taking cooperation with Iran to a higher level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/economic-relations-between-russia-iran-developing-in-all-areas-including-trade---kremlin-1120356579.html

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran vice president, iranian first vice president of iran mohammad reza aref, cooperation with russia