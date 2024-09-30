https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/israeli-air-force-strikes-targets-in-beiruts-southern-suburbs---source-1120365781.html

Israeli Air Force Strikes Targets in Beirut's Southern Suburbs - Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked several targets in the southern suburb of Beirut, a Lebanese field source told Sputnik on Monday. 30.09.2024, Sputnik International

"Israeli aircraft struck the Laylaki and Borj El Brajneh neighborhoods in the southern suburb of Beirut. There will most likely be another series of strikes," the source said.A Sputnik correspondent has reported three powerful explosions were detected in the Lebanese capital. Earlier, unconfirmed footage surfaced showing what appeared to be continued border clashes as on-the-ground media reported that Israeli tanks had been heard in the vicinity.The explosions erupted while reports detailed that the Israeli security cabinet had approved the next phase of its military actions against neighboring Lebanon, of which observers believe is part of the looming ground offensive.Touching on the ground op, a US government official previously revealed that Israel had begun undertaking "probing operations" involving "small-scale ground missiles" into Lebanon. An unidentified government official told US media that "about five brigades" made up the Israeli mission but that not all would be crossing the border.MORE DETAILS TO COME

