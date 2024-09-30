International
US Developing Joint Defense Plan with Israel Against Possible Iran Retaliation - Reports
US Developing Joint Defense Plan with Israel Against Possible Iran Retaliation - Reports
Sputnik International
The Biden administration is developing a defense plan with Israel to ward off a possible retaliatory attack from Iran for Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, US media reported on Monday, citing a US official.
The official said on Sunday night that a joint defense is being prepared, declining to elaborate further. The Pentagon also said in a statement on Sunday night that "should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people." Israel dropped 85 "bunker-buster" bombs weighing 2,000 pounds each on a residential neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, flattening at least six apartment buildings with civilians in order to assassinate Nasrallah, who was holding a meeting underground. While casualties are still being compiled, Lebanon’s public health ministry reported at least 11 people killed and 108 wounded in the attack.
Israel dropped 85 "bunker-buster" bombs weighing 2,000 pounds each on a residential neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, flattening at least six apartment buildings with civilians in order to assassinate Nasrallah, who was holding a meeting underground. While casualties are still being compiled, Lebanon's public health ministry reported at least 11 people killed and 108 wounded in the attack.
