International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/israeli-operation-in-lebanon-cannot-end-with-hezbollah-chiefs-death--defense-minister-1120359716.html
Israeli Operation in Lebanon Cannot End With Hezbollah Chief's Death – Defense Minister
Israeli Operation in Lebanon Cannot End With Hezbollah Chief's Death – Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The Israeli military campaign in Lebanon will not end with the death of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.
2024-09-30T13:07+0000
2024-09-30T13:07+0000
world
hassan nasrallah
middle east
yoav gallant
lebanon
beirut
israel
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1a/1108791464_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5bd24b0d1b09c63c62fcd30612c13ca.jpg
"The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step but it is not everything," Gallant was quoted as saying by the Ynet news outlet when talking to the Golani Brigade fighters. The minister said he was ready to deploy Golani Brigade reserves to ensure the return of residents to their homes in northern Israel. On Saturday, Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed that its chief, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/us-likely-had-a-hand-in-israels-operation-to-eliminate-hezbollahs-leader-nasrallah---analyst-1120355182.html
lebanon
beirut
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1a/1108791464_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31316fb37f6095a3ff3a73082499b50f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli military campaign in lebano, israeli defense minister yoav gallant, hezbollah secretary general hassan nasrallah
israeli military campaign in lebano, israeli defense minister yoav gallant, hezbollah secretary general hassan nasrallah

Israeli Operation in Lebanon Cannot End With Hezbollah Chief's Death – Defense Minister

13:07 GMT 30.09.2024
© AP Photo / Maya AlleruzzoIsraeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following their meeting at Ben Gurion International Airport in Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint statement with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following their meeting at Ben Gurion International Airport in Thursday, March 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2024
© AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military campaign in Lebanon will not end with the death of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.
"The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step but it is not everything," Gallant was quoted as saying by the Ynet news outlet when talking to the Golani Brigade fighters.
The minister said he was ready to deploy Golani Brigade reserves to ensure the return of residents to their homes in northern Israel.
On Saturday, Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed that its chief, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday.
An Iranian demonstrator shows a portrait of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on his cell phone, Sept. 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2024
Analysis
US Likely 'Had a Hand' in Israel’s Operation to Eliminate Hezbollah’s Leader Nasrallah - Analyst
08:12 GMT
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала