Israeli Operation in Lebanon Cannot End With Hezbollah Chief's Death – Defense Minister

The Israeli military campaign in Lebanon will not end with the death of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

"The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step but it is not everything," Gallant was quoted as saying by the Ynet news outlet when talking to the Golani Brigade fighters. The minister said he was ready to deploy Golani Brigade reserves to ensure the return of residents to their homes in northern Israel. On Saturday, Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed that its chief, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last Monday. Hezbollah retaliated by firing dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.

