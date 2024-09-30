https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/jd-vance-tim-walz-set-to-clash-during-sole-2024-us-vice-presidential-debate-1120366272.html

JD Vance, Tim Walz Set to Clash During Sole 2024 US Vice Presidential Debate

JD Vance, Tim Walz Set to Clash During Sole 2024 US Vice Presidential Debate

Sputnik International

Republican 2024 vice presidential nominee JD Vance and Democratic nominee Tim Walz are set to participate in a debate on Tuesday evening, which will be the running mates’ only chance to make their case to voters.

2024-09-30T22:11+0000

2024-09-30T22:11+0000

2024-09-30T22:08+0000

americas

us

2024 us presidential election

jd vance

tim walz

debate

vice presidential debate

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120366116_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_cc6a6f2ef691bde3596148bc190d201f.jpg

The vice presidential debate, hosted by CBS News, will take place in New York City at 9 p.m. ET. There will be 90 minutes of debate time with a pair of four-minute breaks, according to the network. Similar to the debate between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, there will be no studio audience at the Vance-Walz debate. However, unlike the Trump-Harris debate, Vance and Walz will not actively have their microphones muted when the other is speaking, although the moderators reserve the right to do so. Trump selected Vance as his running mate in July and said that the US senator would focus on appealing to workers and farmers in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Minnesota. Vance’s 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," detailed his experience growing up in Ohio and the Appalachian values of his family, which moved to Ohio from Kentucky. In August, Harris announced Walz as her running mate, after she replaced US President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Walz, who served in the US House of Representatives before serving as governor of Minnesota, is a "battle-tested leader," Harris said. The United States will hold federal, state and local elections on November 5, which will determine control of the White House and US Congress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/most-us-voters-think-harris-outperformed-trump-in-debate---poll-1120206555.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who are the vice presidential candidates in us election, who are jd vance and tim walz, 2024 presidential election, vice presidential debates