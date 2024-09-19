https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/most-us-voters-think-harris-outperformed-trump-in-debate---poll-1120206555.html
Most US Voters Think Harris Outperformed Trump in Debate - Poll
Most US Voters Think Harris Outperformed Trump in Debate - Poll
Sputnik International
The majority of registered voters in the United States believe that Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris did better in the debate than her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday.
2024-09-19T12:51+0000
2024-09-19T12:51+0000
2024-09-19T12:51+0000
americas
us
kamala harris
donald trump
joe biden
russia
ukraine
ukraine crisis
2024 us presidential election
presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120105328_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1595aabfc1d9fd049b893330b68df9.jpg
As many as 67% of the respondents said Harris performed "very well" or "somewhat well" in the presidential debate, while only 40% gave the same assessment of Trump's performance. The poll also found that 51% of the respondents trusted Trump to do a better job on resolving the Ukrainian conflict if elected, while 43% believed the same about Harris. On September 10, Trump and Harris clashed in their first debate aired by ABC News. A CNN poll of debate watchers found that 63% believed Harris outperformed Trump. Trump has repeatedly claimed that, if elected, he would put a prompt end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that it would never have started if he had been the current US president instead of Joe Biden. The US presidential election will be held on November 5.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/how-to-steal-an-election-us-conservatives-expose-democrats-playbook-ahead-of-2024-vote-1120119743.html
americas
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0b/1120105328_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_592e57ce3c3df19f27678e69a1dc0e0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs harris, trump harris debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, vice president jd vance, vice president tim walz
trump-2024, is trump running for president, why is trump banned from election, who's banning trump from election, why is trump banned from election, who's against trump in presidential election, was trump behind january 6, who organized january 6, why is trump banned from election, trump’s court case, why is trump investigated, republicans vs democrats at the elections, who will win in 2024 elections, trump vs harris, trump harris debate, presidential debate, biden drops out, joe biden dropped out of presidential race, kamala harris replaces biden, biden quits, harris new democratic candidate, vice president jd vance, vice president tim walz
Most US Voters Think Harris Outperformed Trump in Debate - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of registered voters in the United States believe that Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris did better in the debate than her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday.