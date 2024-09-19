https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/most-us-voters-think-harris-outperformed-trump-in-debate---poll-1120206555.html

Most US Voters Think Harris Outperformed Trump in Debate - Poll

The majority of registered voters in the United States believe that Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris did better in the debate than her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Thursday.

As many as 67% of the respondents said Harris performed "very well" or "somewhat well" in the presidential debate, while only 40% gave the same assessment of Trump's performance. The poll also found that 51% of the respondents trusted Trump to do a better job on resolving the Ukrainian conflict if elected, while 43% believed the same about Harris. On September 10, Trump and Harris clashed in their first debate aired by ABC News. A CNN poll of debate watchers found that 63% believed Harris outperformed Trump. Trump has repeatedly claimed that, if elected, he would put a prompt end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding that it would never have started if he had been the current US president instead of Joe Biden. The US presidential election will be held on November 5.

