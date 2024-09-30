https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/russia-to-spend-1455bln-on-defense-in-2025---draft-budget-1120360764.html
Russia to Spend $145.5Bln on Defense in 2025 - Draft Budget
2024-09-30
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has earmarked nearly 13.5 trillion rubles ($145.5 billion) in defense spending for 2025, according to the draft budget for 2025-2027, which was submitted to the parliament on Monday.
"Budgetary allocations for the 'National Defense' section amount to 13,491,943,000,000 rubles in 2025, 12,797,643,000,000 rubles in 2026 and 13,068,471,500,000 rubles in 2027," the draft read.
This includes 1.69 trillion rubles
allocated for ensuring the operations of the Russian armed forces
, national security and law enforcement agencies, troops and other military units in 2025, 1.74 trillion rubles
in 2026 and 1.79 trillion rubles
in 2027.
Other national defense expenses include the construction of housing and transport infrastructure, social benefits for military personnel
and government subsidies to defense industry companies, as well as health care and military and technical cooperation with other countries.