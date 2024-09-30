International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/russia-to-spend-1455bln-on-defense-in-2025---draft-budget-1120360764.html
Russia to Spend $145.5Bln on Defense in 2025 - Draft Budget
Russia to Spend $145.5Bln on Defense in 2025 - Draft Budget
Sputnik International
Russia has earmarked nearly 13.5 trillion rubles ($145.5 billion) in defense spending for 2025, according to the draft budget for 2025-2027, which was submitted to the parliament on Monday.
2024-09-30T14:59+0000
2024-09-30T14:59+0000
military
russia
russian army
russian defense ministry
ministry of defense (mod)
russian troops
russian weapons
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118267339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_24dcfdde2ba488350c75652e498a4dc0.jpg
"Budgetary allocations for the 'National Defense' section amount to 13,491,943,000,000 rubles in 2025, 12,797,643,000,000 rubles in 2026 and 13,068,471,500,000 rubles in 2027," the draft read. This includes 1.69 trillion rubles allocated for ensuring the operations of the Russian armed forces, national security and law enforcement agencies, troops and other military units in 2025, 1.74 trillion rubles in 2026 and 1.79 trillion rubles in 2027. Other national defense expenses include the construction of housing and transport infrastructure, social benefits for military personnel and government subsidies to defense industry companies, as well as health care and military and technical cooperation with other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/china-russia-joint-drills-deepen-level-of-strategic-cooperation---defense-ministry-1120298857.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118267339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2b9d0084608bc4fbb41e83a343a7a9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, russian defense budget, russian military budget, how much money does russia spend on military
russian defense ministry, russian defense budget, russian military budget, how much money does russia spend on military

Russia to Spend $145.5Bln on Defense in 2025 - Draft Budget

14:59 GMT 30.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA serviceman of Russian Central Military District gives a thumbs-up
A serviceman of Russian Central Military District gives a thumbs-up - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has earmarked nearly 13.5 trillion rubles ($145.5 billion) in defense spending for 2025, according to the draft budget for 2025-2027, which was submitted to the parliament on Monday.
"Budgetary allocations for the 'National Defense' section amount to 13,491,943,000,000 rubles in 2025, 12,797,643,000,000 rubles in 2026 and 13,068,471,500,000 rubles in 2027," the draft read.
This includes 1.69 trillion rubles allocated for ensuring the operations of the Russian armed forces, national security and law enforcement agencies, troops and other military units in 2025, 1.74 trillion rubles in 2026 and 1.79 trillion rubles in 2027.
Other national defense expenses include the construction of housing and transport infrastructure, social benefits for military personnel and government subsidies to defense industry companies, as well as health care and military and technical cooperation with other countries.
Chinese Navy's Guiyang destroyer is seen in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
Military
Joint Russia-China Drills Deepen Strategic Cooperation - Defense Ministry
26 September, 12:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала