China, Russia Joint Drills Deepen Level of Strategic Cooperation - Defense Ministry

The Russian-Chinese joint military exercises Northern/Interaction-2024 deepened the level of strategic cooperation between the two armies, made an active contribution to maintaining regional peace and responding to security challenges, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Senior Col. Zhang Xiaogang said on Thursday.
"These exercises successfully tested the ability of the tactical command coordination and joint operations of both sides, further deepened the level of strategic cooperation between the two armies, made an active contribution to maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as responding to security challenges," Zhang said.On September 10-27, the Russian armed forces took part in the Northern/Interaction-2024 drills, organized by the Northern Zone of the Combat Command of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk. Upon the completion of the drills, Russian and Chinese naval ships conducted patrols in their respective zones of the Pacific Ocean, Zhang added.
12:43 GMT 26.09.2024
Chinese Navy's Guiyang destroyer is seen in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok
Chinese Navy's Guiyang destroyer is seen in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
© Sputnik / Elena Kopylova
/
Go to the mediabank
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Russian-Chinese joint military exercises Northern/Interaction-2024 deepened the level of strategic cooperation between the two armies, made an active contribution to maintaining regional peace and responding to security challenges, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Senior Col. Zhang Xiaogang said on Thursday.
"These exercises successfully tested the ability of the tactical command coordination and joint operations of both sides, further deepened the level of strategic cooperation between the two armies, made an active contribution to maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as responding to security challenges," Zhang said.
On September 10-27, the Russian armed forces took part in the Northern/Interaction-2024 drills, organized by the Northern Zone of the Combat Command of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.
Upon the completion of the drills, Russian and Chinese naval ships conducted patrols in their respective zones of the Pacific Ocean, Zhang added.
