https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/china-russia-joint-drills-deepen-level-of-strategic-cooperation---defense-ministry-1120298857.html
China, Russia Joint Drills Deepen Level of Strategic Cooperation - Defense Ministry
China, Russia Joint Drills Deepen Level of Strategic Cooperation - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian-Chinese joint military exercises Northern/Interaction-2024 deepened the level of strategic cooperation between the two armies, made an active contribution to maintaining regional peace and responding to security challenges, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Senior Col. Zhang Xiaogang said on Thursday.
2024-09-26T12:43+0000
2024-09-26T12:43+0000
2024-09-26T12:43+0000
military
china
russia
pla
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
people's liberation army (pla) navy
sea of japan
sea of okhotsk
pacific ocean
military drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119513575_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_024aad8d71453586e8d85150b5022ac6.jpg
"These exercises successfully tested the ability of the tactical command coordination and joint operations of both sides, further deepened the level of strategic cooperation between the two armies, made an active contribution to maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as responding to security challenges," Zhang said.On September 10-27, the Russian armed forces took part in the Northern/Interaction-2024 drills, organized by the Northern Zone of the Combat Command of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk. Upon the completion of the drills, Russian and Chinese naval ships conducted patrols in their respective zones of the Pacific Ocean, Zhang added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/missiles-and-maneuvers-inside-the-russo-chinese-maritime-interaction-2024-1119379786.html
china
russia
sea of japan
sea of okhotsk
pacific ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119513575_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36c0e8105d7aa3a359714ba0c043261c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian chinese military drills, russian chinese military exercises, russia china military cooperation, russia china military partnership, russia china military ties
russian chinese military drills, russian chinese military exercises, russia china military cooperation, russia china military partnership, russia china military ties
China, Russia Joint Drills Deepen Level of Strategic Cooperation - Defense Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Russian-Chinese joint military exercises Northern/Interaction-2024 deepened the level of strategic cooperation between the two armies, made an active contribution to maintaining regional peace and responding to security challenges, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Senior Col. Zhang Xiaogang said on Thursday.