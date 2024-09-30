International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/russian-forces-engaged-in-clashes-in-center-of-ugledar-1120355550.html
Russian Forces Engaged in Clashes in Center of Ugledar
Russian Forces Engaged in Clashes in Center of Ugledar
Sputnik International
The Russian troops are engaged in clashes with Ukrainian forces in the center of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Monday.
2024-09-30T06:27+0000
2024-09-30T06:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei rogov
denis pushilin
ukraine
russia
dpr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119787516_0:30:3362:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_1e26ebe0c3d0464447b45ffc7aed9472.jpg
"Our troops have advanced to the city center. Intense fighting continues, with our assault forces already in the central area," Rogov said, adding that the Russian military has their control zone in several parts of the city. Igor Kimakovsky, the adviser to DPR head Denis Pushilin, has said that Ukrainian military were attempting to withdraw their strike groups from Ugledar, which was surrounded by Russian troops, and the rotation of enemy units was nearly impossible.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/russian-defense-ministry-reports-liberation-of-lesovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120306498.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119787516_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_133f41eced754ae55ea1830c3f535bfa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, center of ugledar, donetsk people's republic
russian forces, center of ugledar, donetsk people's republic

Russian Forces Engaged in Clashes in Center of Ugledar

06:27 GMT 30.09.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SIMFEREPOL (Sputnik) - The Russian troops are engaged in clashes with Ukrainian forces in the center of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Monday.
"Our troops have advanced to the city center. Intense fighting continues, with our assault forces already in the central area," Rogov said, adding that the Russian military has their control zone in several parts of the city.
Russian serviceman in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Defense Ministry Reports Liberation of Lesovka in Donetsk People's Republic
26 September, 22:37 GMT
Igor Kimakovsky, the adviser to DPR head Denis Pushilin, has said that Ukrainian military were attempting to withdraw their strike groups from Ugledar, which was surrounded by Russian troops, and the rotation of enemy units was nearly impossible.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала