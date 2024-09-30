https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/russian-forces-engaged-in-clashes-in-center-of-ugledar-1120355550.html
Russian Forces Engaged in Clashes in Center of Ugledar
The Russian troops are engaged in clashes with Ukrainian forces in the center of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vladimir Rogov, a senior official in the Russia-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Monday.
"Our troops have advanced to the city center. Intense fighting continues, with our assault forces already in the central area," Rogov said, adding that the Russian military has their control zone in several parts of the city. Igor Kimakovsky, the adviser to DPR head Denis Pushilin, has said that Ukrainian military were attempting to withdraw their strike groups from Ugledar, which was surrounded by Russian troops, and the rotation of enemy units was nearly impossible.
