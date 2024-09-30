https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/two-killed-in-israeli-bombing-of-northern-gaza-school-1120353624.html

Two Killed in Israeli Bombing of Northern Gaza School

Two Killed in Israeli Bombing of Northern Gaza School

The Israel Defense Forces claimed a bombing on a school in northern Gaza, killing two.

"A short while ago, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the northern Gaza Strip. The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Abu Ja’far Al Mansour' School, was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the Israeli army said on Telegram. Before the strike, the army took necessary steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, "including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence information," it added. "The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel," the IDF concluded.Israel has bombed hundreds of schools in Gaza, frequently claiming that they are used as Hamas headquarters without presenting evidence. According to the Wafa news agency, two people were killed in the attack.The Al-Jaafar school is located in the city of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. It was being used as shelter for displaced Palestinians.According to the UN Population Fund, nine in ten Gazans have been displaced from their homes at least once since October.

