US Weapons Production to Counter China Complicated by Reliance on Chinese Parts - Reports

US defense startups developing weapons to counter China are confronted with difficulties, as they depend on Chinese spare parts, US media reported on Monday.

2024-09-30T12:38+0000

world

china

us

weapons

production

spare parts

According to the report, China is the dominant supplier of batteries, motors, sensors, rare-earth materials and other key components needed by US defense companies, and contractors are concerned over this reliance, as it poses a national security risk. At the same time, defense-tech startups face challenges building without affordable and readily available parts. Companies, in turn, emphasized that breaking up with China is necessary to save business, although it is costly and may put them at a stand, the report said. The media also reported that many startups are trying to overcome the challenge by implementing a variety of strategies, including relocating production to Southeast Asia, sourcing spare parts from Mexico, assembling components in the United States, and using 3D printing to create duplicates.

china

2024

us weapons production, us defense startups, chinese parts