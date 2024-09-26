https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/us-escalates-tensions-as-china-conducts-missile-test-in-pacific-1120290802.html

US Escalates Tensions as China Conducts Missile Test in Pacific

US Escalates Tensions as China Conducts Missile Test in Pacific

Sputnik International

The Chinese Defense Ministry said the launch was part of its annual exercises, while the China Central Television reported that the missile fell into the planned sea area.

2024-09-26T01:14+0000

2024-09-26T01:14+0000

2024-09-26T01:14+0000

analysis

americans

china

washington

chinese defense ministry

pacific

antony blinken

us navy

chinese navy

tariff war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120291389_0:27:3072:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_5f77cbec2c7b6e07275d26e506311cf4.jpg

On Wednesday, China announced that they had successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile carrying a dummy warhead into the Pacific Ocean’s high seas. The Chinese Defense Ministry said the launch was part of its annual exercises, while the China Central Television reported that the missile fell into the planned sea area."This launch was carried out as part of the annual training plan, it is in accordance with international law and international practice, it is not directed against any particular country or target," the ministry said in a statement on WeChat.KJ Noh, a scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst specializing in the Asia-Pacific joined Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday to discuss what is surely becoming a second Cold War. “The US is preparing for war with China. It has been since at least 2009. It's accelerated its pace. And the Navy just released a navigation plan 2024, which essentially it calendars a date for war with China by 2027. They claim deterrence, but the deterrence is so aggressive and forward leaning that you can only see it as provoking a war,” the analyst explained. “Now, the question here is, can the US win a war against China? The simple answer is no.”The US announced a tariff hike on Friday targeting an array of Chinese-made goods, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles, a 50% levy on Solar cells and 25% on steel, aluminum, EV batteries and key minerals. Automakers warned that the tariff could disrupt supply chains - a warning that the US blatantly ignored. Washington maintains the suspicion that cars with devices that are connected to the internet or cloud services are vulnerable to hacking attacks. The ban on software could be put into effect as soon as the 2027 model year, with prohibitions on hardware set to occur in January of 2029, Sputnik recently reported.China, a leader in electric vehicles and components for smart cars, has insisted it respects both the security of its foreign customers and the principles of fair competition.“[The US] is afraid that China is going to do to the US what the US clearly has the capacity to do around the world. And because of this, it wants to shut down EVs and, essentially, prevent any Chinese EV or Chinese tech, really, internet-connected tech from coming in,” he added.In one week, the US House of Representatives approved 25 anti-Chinese laws in bipartisan votes. US efforts to undermine China are one of few issues “both Republicans and Democrats can agree on”, US media noted. One of the bills passed included the “Countering the PRC Malign Influence Fund Authorization Act”, which will give $1.63 billion to the State Department and USAID over five years that will fund organizations that spread anti-China propaganda worldwide.A report from Geopolitical Economy noted that the “second Cold War” seems to be reaching a critical point as CIA Director William Burns referred to China as the “biggest long-term threat”, while “the last two US secretaries of state, Democrat Antony Blinken and Republican Mike Pompeo, gave speeches specifically dedicated to demonizing China.”“But, it signals an escalating information war, which signals a preparation for kinetic war. And it's really about manufacturing consent for war, delegitimizing China, demonizing China, making everybody afraid of China, making everybody think China is a threat. And it also asserts US narrative dominance, which is absolutely necessary because the information sphere is a theater of war."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/biden-administration-mulling-ban-on-chinese-smart-car-software-amid-trade-spat-1120249707.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/china-urges-win-win-cooperation-as-us-sees-zero-sum-game-1120266713.html

china

washington

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

ev tariffs, china's test-firing, chinese defense ministry, chinese army, chinese forces, chinese nuclear forces, chinese nukes, chinese icbm, chinese missiles, chinese electric vehicles, electric vehicles, amreican tariffs, american ban