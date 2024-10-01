https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/china-president-expected-to-visit-belarus---lukashenko-1120371955.html
China President Expected to Visit Belarus - Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the republic.
"I would like to express special gratitude for the constructive approach to cooperation to my dear friend, Chinese President Xi Jinping. And give him my good wishes that we are waiting for him to visit Belarus at a convenient time for him," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the ambassadors during the ceremony of presenting credentials, as quoted by the Belta news agency. China has always been and remains the most important, reliable and special trade, economic and political partner of the republics, noting that an unprecedented high level of trust-based cooperation has been achieved between Minsk and Beijing, Lukashenko added.He stressed that Belarus and China maintain an economic partnership despite the crisis in the global economy and their trade turnover reached an all-time high last year.
