BRICS Expansion to Boost Cooperation in Gas, Renewables – S. African Energy Minister
BRICS Expansion to Boost Cooperation in Gas, Renewables – S. African Energy Minister
Sputnik International
The expansion of BRICS will increase energy cooperation between members in the areas such as gas and various renewable sources of energy, South African Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Sputnik.
"We discussed the possibility of green hydrogen as one of those frontiers ... [also] there's a big number of countries within the expanded BRICS that are gas exporting nations. And there will be other members of the BRICS grouping who can benefit from the gas reserves that these countries have. So we think that BRICS is a platform that is mutually beneficial. It's a symbiotic relationship," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum. The minister also mentioned Russia, China and India working on small modular reactors, noting that those can produce up to 300 megawatts and be deployed anywhere, creating opportunities for polycentric energy generation. He also expressed his confidence that being part of BRICS "really gives us an opportunity to collaborate better in the interest of our respective economies and our people." South Africa has made significant progress in addressing the issue of electricity shortages and blackouts and is willing to have other BRICS members to help it to achieve energy sovereignty, gosientsho Ramokgopa said.South Africa is open to Russia, China and India's help in improving the performance of the country's energy system, the minister added.BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest developing economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. On January 1, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expansion of BRICS will increase energy cooperation between members in the areas such as gas and various renewable sources of energy, South African Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Sputnik.
"We discussed the possibility of green hydrogen as one of those frontiers ... [also] there's a big number of countries within the expanded BRICS that are gas exporting nations. And there will be other members of the BRICS grouping who can benefit from the gas reserves that these countries have. So we think that BRICS is a platform that is mutually beneficial. It's a symbiotic relationship," Ramokgopa said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum.
The minister also mentioned Russia, China and India working on small modular reactors, noting that those can produce up to 300 megawatts and be deployed anywhere, creating opportunities for polycentric energy generation.
"You are able to have a distributed grid. You don't have to have long lines running thousands of kilometers supplying industry in one corner of the country, you can [just] deploy small modular reactors. So, BRICS is an area of collaboration. We know that technology is advancing there," Ramokgopa said.
He also expressed his confidence that being part of BRICS "really gives us an opportunity to collaborate better in the interest of our respective economies and our people."
South Africa has made significant progress in addressing the issue of electricity shortages and blackouts and is willing to have other BRICS members to help it to achieve energy sovereignty, gosientsho Ramokgopa said.
"We've made tremendous strides from where we were last year. We experienced the highest intensity of what we call load-shedding energy deficit. We have resolved that for the past six months we have not had any load-shedding. And in fact, the system continues to improve," Ramokgopa said.
South Africa is open to Russia, China and India's help in improving the performance of the country's energy system, the minister added.
"We think that they should be in a position to help us. As long as it's in our interest, we will pursue that. And I'm confident that we should be in a position to find each other, especially those within the member countries of BRICS. So, yes, I do see a role of member countries of BRICS in helping us to ensure that we have to achieve conditions of energy sovereignty in our country," he said.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the largest developing economies, uniting Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined the group in 2010. On January 1, BRICS expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.