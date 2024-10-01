International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/germany-not-at-war-with-russia-even-though-some-want-to-attack-russia---lawmaker-1120368981.html
Germany Not at War With Russia, Even Though Some Want to Attack Russia - Lawmaker
Germany Not at War With Russia, Even Though Some Want to Attack Russia - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
A German lawmaker said that Germany is not at war with Russia but some in the government would like to attack.
2024-10-01T02:35+0000
2024-10-01T02:35+0000
world
russia
germany
bundestag
ria novosti
steffen kotre
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994078_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_87098cafaf32797e823440cc8ec97a7e.jpg
"First of all, some of us want to attack Russia. The foreign minister [of Germany, Annalena Baerbock] said that we were at war with Russia. This is terrible, this is a huge lie. And this exacerbates [the situation]. And this leads to escalation," Kotre said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week. Escalation from any side — from the West or from Russia — is bad in any case, he added. In 2023, Baerbock declared that European countries were waging a war against Russia. This statement was met with harsh criticism from various politicians even in Germany itself. The minister was later forced to admit her mistake. The Russian Energy Week was held in Moscow from September 26 to 28. RIA Novosti acted as the forum's information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/germany-should-bring-charges-for-nord-streams-point-out-us-role---bundestag-member-1120354136.html
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1119994078_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67b5da32f16f665e86fa0ba311416968.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
german-russian relations, is nato at war with russia, is germany going to attack russia
german-russian relations, is nato at war with russia, is germany going to attack russia

Germany Not at War With Russia, Even Though Some Want to Attack Russia - Lawmaker

02:35 GMT 01.10.2024
© AP Photo / Gregor Fischer A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, on Feb. 20, 2023.
 A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, on Feb. 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2024
© AP Photo / Gregor Fischer
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is not at war with Russia, although some politicians want to attack it, any escalation in such a situation is undesirable, Bundestag member from the Alternative for Germany party Steffen Kotre told RIA Novosti.
"First of all, some of us want to attack Russia. The foreign minister [of Germany, Annalena Baerbock] said that we were at war with Russia. This is terrible, this is a huge lie. And this exacerbates [the situation]. And this leads to escalation," Kotre said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.
Escalation from any side — from the West or from Russia — is bad in any case, he added.
In 2023, Baerbock declared that European countries were waging a war against Russia. This statement was met with harsh criticism from various politicians even in Germany itself. The minister was later forced to admit her mistake.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2024
World
Germany Should Pursue Charges for Nord Stream Blasts & Point Out US Role - Bundestag MP
Yesterday, 02:54 GMT
The Russian Energy Week was held in Moscow from September 26 to 28. RIA Novosti acted as the forum's information partner.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала