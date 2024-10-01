https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/israel-forces-prepare-to-invade-southern-lebanon-1120367230.html

Israel Forces Prepare to Invade Southern Lebanon

On the September 30 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Israel's imminent ground invasion in Lebanon.

The show begins with Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis joins the show to weigh in on the upcoming vice presidential debate and what we can expect.Then, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discusses reports suggesting Israel likely used US-made bombs in an attempt to assassinate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Magnier also highlights Iran's stern warning to Israel over Nasrallah's death.The second hour starts with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the latest out of Ukraine, and how a Trump presidency could impact the region.The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely weighing in on the far-right win in the Austrian elections and French leader Marine le Pen's trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

