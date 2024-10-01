https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/japans-cabinet-prime-minister-resigns---reports-1120368571.html

Japan's Cabinet, Prime Minister Resigns - Reports

Japan's Cabinet, Prime Minister Resigns - Reports

Sputnik International

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his cabinet resigned today, paving way for his successor to come in and appoint his own cabinet.

2024-10-01T01:28+0000

2024-10-01T01:28+0000

2024-10-01T01:28+0000

asia

fumio kishida

newsfeed

shigeru ishiba

japan

liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan

sputnik

emperor naruhito

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119765405_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_495f724ddf68079e37b128ed28fbfa6b.jpg

Kishida's resignation was announced in August and takes effect on Tuesday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Toshimasa Hayashi announced and is designed to make room for the incoming prime minister and his cabinet.Later on Tuesday, both houses of the Japanese National Diet (the country's parliament) will vote on the candidacy of the prime minister. The head of government is chosen by a majority of votes from candidates submitted by parties. As a rule, these are the leaders of the parties. Thus, the head of the party with the most seats in the National Diet becomes the prime minister. Since the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition member the Komeito Party hold a majority in both houses of the National Diet, Shigeru Ishiba, who won the election for the chairman of the LDP last week, is expected to become the 102nd prime minister of Japan. He will later form a new cabinet, which will be approved by the Emperor Naruhito of Japan that evening. On October 4, the head of the cabinet and key ministers will deliver policy speeches to both houses of the parliament. Debates will be held from October 7, during which lawmakers will ask questions to members of the new cabinet. Moreover, the dissolution of the key lower house of parliament is expected on October 9, and early general elections are expected on October 27.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/japans-ex-defense-minister-ishiba-elected-as-new-chief-of-ruling-party-to-head-govt-1120310391.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japanese elections, new prime minister of japan, kishida resigns