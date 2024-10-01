https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/japans-cabinet-prime-minister-resigns---reports-1120368571.html
Japan's Cabinet, Prime Minister Resigns - Reports
Japan's Cabinet, Prime Minister Resigns - Reports
Sputnik International
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his cabinet resigned today, paving way for his successor to come in and appoint his own cabinet.
2024-10-01T01:28+0000
2024-10-01T01:28+0000
2024-10-01T01:28+0000
asia
fumio kishida
newsfeed
shigeru ishiba
japan
liberal democratic party (ldp) of japan
sputnik
emperor naruhito
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119765405_0:0:3018:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_495f724ddf68079e37b128ed28fbfa6b.jpg
Kishida's resignation was announced in August and takes effect on Tuesday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Toshimasa Hayashi announced and is designed to make room for the incoming prime minister and his cabinet.Later on Tuesday, both houses of the Japanese National Diet (the country's parliament) will vote on the candidacy of the prime minister. The head of government is chosen by a majority of votes from candidates submitted by parties. As a rule, these are the leaders of the parties. Thus, the head of the party with the most seats in the National Diet becomes the prime minister. Since the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition member the Komeito Party hold a majority in both houses of the National Diet, Shigeru Ishiba, who won the election for the chairman of the LDP last week, is expected to become the 102nd prime minister of Japan. He will later form a new cabinet, which will be approved by the Emperor Naruhito of Japan that evening. On October 4, the head of the cabinet and key ministers will deliver policy speeches to both houses of the parliament. Debates will be held from October 7, during which lawmakers will ask questions to members of the new cabinet. Moreover, the dissolution of the key lower house of parliament is expected on October 9, and early general elections are expected on October 27.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/japans-ex-defense-minister-ishiba-elected-as-new-chief-of-ruling-party-to-head-govt-1120310391.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0e/1119765405_245:0:2974:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bb139ecfdcb58829e52a502fc5831c49.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
japanese elections, new prime minister of japan, kishida resigns
japanese elections, new prime minister of japan, kishida resigns
Japan's Cabinet, Prime Minister Resigns - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has resigned entirely, the Kyodo news agency reported, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his cabinet.
Kishida's resignation was announced in August and takes effect on Tuesday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Toshimasa Hayashi announced and is designed to make room for the incoming prime minister and his cabinet.
Later on Tuesday, both houses of the Japanese National Diet (the country's parliament) will vote on the candidacy of the prime minister. The head of government is chosen by a majority of votes from candidates submitted by parties. As a rule, these are the leaders of the parties. Thus, the head of the party with the most seats in the National Diet becomes the prime minister.
Since the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition member the Komeito Party hold a majority in both houses of the National Diet, Shigeru Ishiba, who won the election for the chairman of the LDP last week, is expected to become the 102nd prime minister of Japan. He will later form a new cabinet, which will be approved by the Emperor Naruhito of Japan that evening.
On October 4, the head of the cabinet and key ministers will deliver policy speeches to both houses of the parliament. Debates will be held from October 7, during which lawmakers will ask questions to members of the new cabinet. Moreover, the dissolution of the key lower house of parliament is expected on October 9, and early general elections are expected on October 27.