https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/russia-ranks-among-top-three-ai-development-leaders--prime-minister-1120373766.html

Russia Ranks Among Top Three AI Development Leaders – Prime Minister

Russia Ranks Among Top Three AI Development Leaders – Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Russia ranks among the top three countries developing artificial intelligence (AI), and this technology ensures that the state has advantages in digitalization, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday at the Eurasian Economic Forum 2024 in Armenia.

2024-10-01T11:08+0000

2024-10-01T11:08+0000

2024-10-01T11:08+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

eaeu

russia

armenia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104959/79/1049597931_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_85d4059f20b53c3fe8b9385c9df1c620.jpg

“In our new national project, we will also pay attention to the development of the technologies based on artificial intelligence. As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, the meaning of a breakthrough in this area is enormous. Rivalry between the states is fierce. The countries which have such solutions, get uncontested advantages in digitalization. There are only three such states in the world now,” Mishustin said. The prime minister added that Russia now has two large language models (LLM). Russia is now creating specialized calculations clusters and is developing AI technologies for their implementation, Mishustin added. Moreover, there are research centers in Russian universities that conduct studies in AI, according to Mishustin. Russia is building foundation to successfully compete in AI in the future, the prime minister concluded. The Eurasian Economic Forum is being held in Yerevan from September 30 to October 1. This year’s forum is marked by the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. The EAEU member states are represented by the heads of governments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/china-developed-ai-model-with-trillion-parameters-on-own-chips---reports-1120368696.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/from-empirical-judgments-to-true-reason-why-todays-ai-still-falls-short-of-true-intelligence-1119709335.html

russia

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, russia ai, russia artificial intelligence, russia language models, big language models, neural networks