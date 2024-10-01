https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/venezuela-russia-to-sign-10-year-strategic-alliance-in-december-says-maduro-1120369425.html

Venezuela, Russia to Sign 10-Year Strategic Alliance in December Says Maduro

Venezuela, Russia to Sign 10-Year Strategic Alliance in December Says Maduro

Sputnik International

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on his television show that his country plans to sign a 10-year strategic alliance with the government of Russia.

2024-10-01T03:54+0000

2024-10-01T03:54+0000

2024-10-01T03:54+0000

world

nicolas maduro

venezuela

russia

delcy rodriguez

dmitry chernyshenko

venezuelan foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_0:0:2872:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_1d30159dc132cd9908a91c1bad03d6e9.jpg

"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reported from Moscow that an intergovernmental commission of the two countries will be held at the end of the year. And there we are going to sign a strategic alliance for the next 10 years. So Venezuela considers Russia a great older sister. And Russia is counting on Venezuela as a fundamental force in Latin America," Maduro said on air of his television show "With Maduro+." Rodriguez visited Moscow at the end of September, where she took part in the events of the Russian Energy Week and also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who is the co-chair of the high-level intergovernmental commission. Following the talks between Rodriguez and Chernyshenko, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced preparations for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the year in Caracas. "Russia has deep, strategic, fraternal relations with Venezuela. Commander Hugo Chavez and [President Vladimir] Putin have created something wonderful. I helped with this as chancellor, and then as president, we strengthened relations in all areas — in the energy sector, in industry, agriculture, education, economics, politics. We coincide 100% in politics and diplomacy, our worldview [coincides] 100%. And in the military sphere too. Good, deep military cooperation, which is only getting stronger over time," the Venezuelan president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/venezuela-detains-two-americans-one-czech-for-planning-assassinations---vice-president-1120163724.html

venezuela

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela alliance with russia, with maduro+, venezuela russia relations