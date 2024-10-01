International
Venezuela, Russia to Sign 10-Year Strategic Alliance in December Says Maduro
Venezuela, Russia to Sign 10-Year Strategic Alliance in December Says Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on his television show that his country plans to sign a 10-year strategic alliance with the government of Russia.
"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reported from Moscow that an intergovernmental commission of the two countries will be held at the end of the year. And there we are going to sign a strategic alliance for the next 10 years. So Venezuela considers Russia a great older sister. And Russia is counting on Venezuela as a fundamental force in Latin America," Maduro said on air of his television show "With Maduro+." Rodriguez visited Moscow at the end of September, where she took part in the events of the Russian Energy Week and also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who is the co-chair of the high-level intergovernmental commission. Following the talks between Rodriguez and Chernyshenko, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced preparations for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the year in Caracas. "Russia has deep, strategic, fraternal relations with Venezuela. Commander Hugo Chavez and [President Vladimir] Putin have created something wonderful. I helped with this as chancellor, and then as president, we strengthened relations in all areas — in the energy sector, in industry, agriculture, education, economics, politics. We coincide 100% in politics and diplomacy, our worldview [coincides] 100%. And in the military sphere too. Good, deep military cooperation, which is only getting stronger over time," the Venezuelan president added.
Venezuela, Russia to Sign 10-Year Strategic Alliance in December Says Maduro

03:54 GMT 01.10.2024
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The governments of Russia and Venezuela plan to sign a strategic alliance for the next ten years at a December meeting of the intergovernmental commission, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.
"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reported from Moscow that an intergovernmental commission of the two countries will be held at the end of the year. And there we are going to sign a strategic alliance for the next 10 years. So Venezuela considers Russia a great older sister. And Russia is counting on Venezuela as a fundamental force in Latin America," Maduro said on air of his television show "With Maduro+."
Rodriguez visited Moscow at the end of September, where she took part in the events of the Russian Energy Week and also held a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who is the co-chair of the high-level intergovernmental commission.
Diosdado Cabello, leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), speaks to the press at the Supreme Court where he arrived for procedures related to the court's audit of presidential election results in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matías Delacroix) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
World
Venezuela Arrests Two Americans, One Czech for Plotting Assassinations - Vice President
16 September, 03:51 GMT
Following the talks between Rodriguez and Chernyshenko, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced preparations for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the year in Caracas.
"Russia has deep, strategic, fraternal relations with Venezuela. Commander Hugo Chavez and [President Vladimir] Putin have created something wonderful. I helped with this as chancellor, and then as president, we strengthened relations in all areas — in the energy sector, in industry, agriculture, education, economics, politics. We coincide 100% in politics and diplomacy, our worldview [coincides] 100%. And in the military sphere too. Good, deep military cooperation, which is only getting stronger over time," the Venezuelan president added.
