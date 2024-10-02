https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/committed-to-zionism-us-reportedly-green-lit-israels-attack-on-lebanon-1120379186.html

Committed to Zionism: US Reportedly Green-Lit Israel's Attack on Lebanon

The report names presidential adviser Amos Hochstein and White House coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk, who told Israeli officials that the US supported their strategy to launch military attacks.

On Tuesday, Iran said its supreme leader made the decision to fire dozens of missiles into Israel as a retaliation for Israel’s invasion of Lebanon as well as the assassinations of top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. About 400 ballistic missiles were fired into southern and central Israel, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that if Israel responds to the attack, it would be followed by more destructive strikes.President Pezeshkian accused the US of their complicity in the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah who died in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday. Turkiye Today published images of Netanyahu allegedly issuing the order for the airstrike while in New York. Following the attack Iran vowed to continue to support Hezbollah’s efforts against Israel.“So, if Iran didn't respond in some way that was very strong and that hurts Israel, then they would have lost their legitimacy in the eyes of the Axis of Resistance and those who support the Palestinian resistance against Israel at this point,” he explained.Following Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles at Israel, US crude oil prices rose more than 2%, CNBC reported. An analyst who spoke to the American news source said traders will have to determine if there is a scenario where Iranian oil supplies will be at risk.“...they can't have a war of attrition with Iran or with Hezbollah, and that's why they have to either quickly kill off as many people or drive them out, or stop Iran in some way that's devastating and they think will stop Iran. It's an extremely dangerous situation. And, the most dangerous thing about it is that the US is part of it. The US considers Israel a 51st state," he added.This spring, two US government authorities on humanitarian assistance concluded that Israel had deliberately blocked deliveries of food and medicine into Gaza, Scheer Post reported. The US Agency for International Development gave Secretary of State Antony Blinken an assessment of what they found, while the State Department’s refugees bureau reported their findings to top diplomats in late April, the report found.However, US law requires the government to cut weapons shipments to any country that prevents the delivery of US-backed humanitarian aid. The US has not curbed their shipments of weapons to Israel since the war began, but have instead flooded their ally with bombs and other weaponry.The US government allegedly green-lit Israel’s military attack on Lebanon, The New Republic wrote. US officials reportedly told Israel that the US would support their decision to bomb Hezbollah targets, even with Biden urging a cease-fire. The report names presidential adviser Amos Hochstein and White House coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk, who told Israeli officials that the US supported their strategy to launch military attacks on Lebanon.However, when asked on Monday if he was comfortable with Israel’s ground invasion of Lebanon, Biden said, “I am comfortable with them stopping. We should have a cease-fire now.”"And, I don't know what's going to stop it, but we're in it. We're getting to a stage where there's a military fight over it and that is going to decide at least for the next 10, 20 years what's going to happen.”

