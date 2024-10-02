https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iran-responds-to-assassinations-with-missile-strikes-as-israel-seeks-to-expand-conflict--1120377743.html

Iran Responds to Assassinations With Missile Strikes as Israel Seeks to Expand Conflict

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the attack was a “decisive response to the aggression of the Zionist regime”, and warned Netanyahu that Iran is “not belligerent” but stands “firmly against any threat”.

On Tuesday, Iran said its supreme leader made the decision to fire dozens of missiles into Israel as a retaliation for Israel’s invasion of Lebanon as well as the assassinations of top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders, The Guardian reported. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the attack was a “decisive response to the aggression of the Zionist regime”, and warned Netanyahu that Iran is “not belligerent” but stands “firmly against any threat”.Hamas welcomed Iran’s missile launch and deemed it “heroic” while urging others to join in the confrontation against the “Zionist enemy and its fascist government” that will “deter and rein in their terrorism”, Al Jazeera reported.“But, moving past that, Iran doesn't rely on this strategy that people like to talk about with very particular rhetoric calling Iranian allies as proxies. Iran doesn't rely on that. Iran fights its own wars. Iran retaliates for the murder of its own generals itself,” the journalist explained. President Pezeshkian accused the US of their complicity in the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah who died in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut, Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday. The report also showed images of Netanyahu allegedly issuing the order for the airstrike while in New York. Following the attack, Iran vowed to continue to support Hezbollah’s efforts against Israel.“The international community will not forget that the order for this terrorist attack was issued from New York and the Americans cannot absolve themselves from collaborating with the Zionists,” Pezeshkian said.Iranian First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref said on Monday that the country intends to “seriously strengthen” relations with Moscow, as well as resolve controversial issues in cooperation with each other, Sputnik reported on Monday."In the new government, we insist on a pragmatic approach and aim to introduce negotiations and ensure that the concluded agreements would be implemented in practice in the near future," Aref said. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin added that Russia is interested in taking cooperation with Iran to a “higher level”.At least two people were wounded by shrapnel in Tel Aviv following Iran’s missile strike, Sputnik reported, citing Israeli medics. Iran’s Fars News also claimed that 80% of missiles in Iran’s first wave of attacks hit their intended targets including gas platforms in Israel’s Ashkelon. On Monday, a US official said the White House was attempting to develop a defense plan with Israel against a possible retaliatory attack from Iran.

