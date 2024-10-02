https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/endless-incursions-deep-dive-into-israels-military-assaults-on-lebanon-1120386625.html

Endless Incursions? Deep Dive Into Israel's Military Assaults on Lebanon

Endless Incursions? Deep Dive Into Israel's Military Assaults on Lebanon

The recent launch of “restricted ground raids” by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon marks yet another chapter in Israel's longstanding conflict with its northern neighbor.

Sputnik explores the intricate history behind the incursions.2024 Operation Northern Arrows: A total of five Israeli brigades have been deployed to the Israel-Lebanon border amid reports that not all of them are expected to take part in the operation, which has already claimed the lives of over 1,500 people.2006 Operation Just Reward, also known as the Second Lebanon War in Israel: The IDF launched a major ground offensive aimed at dismantling Hezbollah, but ultimately fell short of this objective. The ensuing 34 days of intense fighting culminated in Israel agreeing to a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire.1996 Operation Grapes of Wrath: The 17-day assault’s goal was to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River and out of reach of Israeli targets. The operation ended with a ceasefire that prohibited attacks on civilians.1993 Operation Accountability: Israel initiated it in retaliation for Hezbollah's counterattacks on Israeli positions. The conflict concluded with a temporary truce reached through an oral agreement.1982 Operation Peace for Galilee, also known as the First Lebanon War: The IDF launched a full-blown second invasion of southern Lebanon, claiming it was a response to attacks by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).1978 Operation Litani: It saw Israel’s first large-scale invasion of Lebanon, carried out by the IDF in order to expel PLO forces from the territory and establish a narrow occupation zone in southern Lebanon.

