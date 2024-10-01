https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/israels-invasion-of-lebanon-to-lead-to-further-escalation-of-violence-in-region---moscow-1120374488.html

Israel's Invasion of Lebanon to Lead to Further Escalation of Violence in Region - Moscow

Israel's invasion of Lebanon will lead to a further escalation of violence in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"It is obvious that such a step taken by the military and political leadership of Israel following the murder of a number of Hezbollah leaders will lead to a further escalation of violence in the Middle East region. Russia strongly condemns the attack on Lebanon and calls on the Israeli authorities to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw troops from Lebanese territory and engage in a genuine search for peaceful ways to resolve the Middle East conflict," the ministry said in a statement. Russia expresses solidarity with the people of Lebanon, which has been subjected to armed aggression, the statement read.

