Israeli Warplanes vs Iranian Missiles: Which is Faster?

Iran used hypersonic ballistic missiles for the first time during its recent strikes on Israel, the IRGC announced, claiming the destroyed more than 20 Israeli F-35 fighters.

Hypersonic is defined as flying at more than five times the speed of sound (about 6,100kph or 3,800 mph) within the atmosphere. Iran unveiled its first such missile, the Fattah-1, in June, while the Fattah-2 version was presented to the public in November. Both boast a range of about 1,400km (870 miles).According to open sources, Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles also include:Other Iranian ballistic missiles include the Khorramshahr-4 (2,000km range), Emad (1,700km range), Paveh (1,650km range), Haj Qassem (1,400km range) and Dezful (range of about 1,000 km).Since the 1967 Six-Day War, most of the Israeli Air Force (IAF)’s warplanes have been received from the US, including:

israel

