International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/top-five-explosive-operations-attributed-to-mossad-1120228664.html
Top Five Explosive Operations Attributed to Mossad
Top Five Explosive Operations Attributed to Mossad
Sputnik International
Israeli intelligence agency Mossad is infamous for its audacious operations, including high-profile abductions, targeted assassinations, espionage and theft of military secrets.
2024-09-20T18:05+0000
2024-09-20T18:05+0000
world
eli cohen
khaled meshaal
israel
argentina
jordan
mossad
hamas
ss
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104741/04/1047410435_0:14:1077:620_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec38f5b461c9c9beabc275a9a0c2047.jpg
Here are top five mind-blowing acts attributed to Mossad. Operation FinaleIn 1960, Israeli agents abducted Adolf Eichmann, a former SS officer responsible for deporting Jews to Nazi extermination camps, from Argentina, where he had been living under the name Ricardo Klement since 1950. After Germany’s defeat in WWII, Eichmann was detained by Allied forces on three occasions but managed to escape each time. Mossad discovered his whereabouts through a former concentration camp prisoner. After confirming his identity, a 30-person Mossad team, which included Holocaust survivors, captured Eichmann on a silent Buenos Aires street, sedated him and smuggled him to Israel for a public trial. He was found guilty and hanged in 1962.Operation DiamondBetween 1963 and 1966, Mossad sought to steal the USSR's advanced MiG-21 fighter jet, a highly formidable aircraft. Mossad convinced Iraqi pilot Munir Redfa to defect with his MiG-21 to Israel in 1966, offering $1 million and Israeli citizenship. Despite gaining access to the jet, learning its secrets did not significantly aid the West, and the MiG-21 remained effective during the Vietnam and Arab wars.Eli CohenBetween 1961 and 1965, Israeli spy Eli Cohen, using the alias Kamel Amin Thabet, infiltrated Syria's political and military elite. Posing as a businessman returning from Argentina, Cohen gathered intelligence critical to Israel's success in the 1967 Six Day War. In 1965, Syrian officials, aided by Soviet counter-intelligence, detected Cohen's radio transmissions, leading to his capture and execution for espionage.Botched HitOn September 25, 1997 Mossad agents attempted to assassinate Khaled Meshaal, a Palestinian political leader of the Hamas movement, in Jordan. One Mossad agent was to spray him with poison while the other was to disguise it as an accident by simultaneously opening a can with soda. The poison was strong enough to kill Meshaal through skin contact within hours. But the operation went wrong and caused a diplomatic incident with Jordan. Jordanian King Hussein was furious because of extraterritorial killing attempt on the kingdom's soil. To calm tensions, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to provide an antidote for Meshaal and liberate Hamas' spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmad Yassin.Hamas Commander al-MabhouhOn 19 January 2010, Mossad agents posing as tourists assassinated Hamas commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in Dubai. They entered his hotel room, paralyzed him with poison and left him to die. lthough it initially appeared to be a natural death, Dubai police identified 33 suspects. Eventually only one was arrested - Uri Brodsky, who was fined for providing a forged passport. The use of European passports sparked a diplomatic crisis between Israel and several countries. This extraterritorial killing worsened Israel-Palestinian tensions without halting hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/suspected-mossad-agent-arrested-in-malaysia-1117665197.html
israel
argentina
jordan
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104741/04/1047410435_116:0:961:634_1920x0_80_0_0_a088dd253d580b76a9a82a7b9755162e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mossad, israeli intelligence service, top five mossad operations, mossad targeted assassinations, espionage, mig-21, eli cohen, nazi hunters, hamas, political leaders of hamas, extraterritorial killing of hamas commanders
mossad, israeli intelligence service, top five mossad operations, mossad targeted assassinations, espionage, mig-21, eli cohen, nazi hunters, hamas, political leaders of hamas, extraterritorial killing of hamas commanders

Top Five Explosive Operations Attributed to Mossad

18:05 GMT 20.09.2024
© Photo : Vk.com/mossadofficialMossad
Mossad - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
© Photo : Vk.com/mossadofficial
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Israeli intelligence agency Mossad is infamous for its audacious operations, including high-profile abductions, targeted assassinations, espionage and theft of military secrets.
Here are top five mind-blowing acts attributed to Mossad.

Operation Finale

In 1960, Israeli agents abducted Adolf Eichmann, a former SS officer responsible for deporting Jews to Nazi extermination camps, from Argentina, where he had been living under the name Ricardo Klement since 1950. After Germany’s defeat in WWII, Eichmann was detained by Allied forces on three occasions but managed to escape each time.
© AP PhotoAdolf Eichmann, former Gestapo officer who is on trial, August 8, 1961 in Jerusalem for World War II crimes, takes notes as Israel's chief prosecutor sums up the case against him.
Adolf Eichmann, former Gestapo officer who is on trial, August 8, 1961 in Jerusalem for World War II crimes, takes notes as Israel's chief prosecutor sums up the case against him. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
Adolf Eichmann, former Gestapo officer who is on trial, August 8, 1961 in Jerusalem for World War II crimes, takes notes as Israel's chief prosecutor sums up the case against him.
© AP Photo
Mossad discovered his whereabouts through a former concentration camp prisoner. After confirming his identity, a 30-person Mossad team, which included Holocaust survivors, captured Eichmann on a silent Buenos Aires street, sedated him and smuggled him to Israel for a public trial. He was found guilty and hanged in 1962.

Operation Diamond

Between 1963 and 1966, Mossad sought to steal the USSR's advanced MiG-21 fighter jet, a highly formidable aircraft. Mossad convinced Iraqi pilot Munir Redfa to defect with his MiG-21 to Israel in 1966, offering $1 million and Israeli citizenship. Despite gaining access to the jet, learning its secrets did not significantly aid the West, and the MiG-21 remained effective during the Vietnam and Arab wars.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Kuhtarev / Go to the mediabankMiG-21 fighters at an airfield
MiG-21 fighters at an airfield - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
MiG-21 fighters at an airfield
© Sputnik / Mikhail Kuhtarev
/
Go to the mediabank

Eli Cohen

Between 1961 and 1965, Israeli spy Eli Cohen, using the alias Kamel Amin Thabet, infiltrated Syria's political and military elite. Posing as a businessman returning from Argentina, Cohen gathered intelligence critical to Israel's success in the 1967 Six Day War. In 1965, Syrian officials, aided by Soviet counter-intelligence, detected Cohen's radio transmissions, leading to his capture and execution for espionage.
© Albert Abraham CohenEli Cohen with the entourage of Syrian President Amin Hafiz (1963-1966)
Eli Cohen with the entourage of Syrian President Amin Hafiz (1963-1966) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2024
Eli Cohen with the entourage of Syrian President Amin Hafiz (1963-1966)
© Albert Abraham Cohen

Botched Hit

On September 25, 1997 Mossad agents attempted to assassinate Khaled Meshaal, a Palestinian political leader of the Hamas movement, in Jordan. One Mossad agent was to spray him with poison while the other was to disguise it as an accident by simultaneously opening a can with soda.
The poison was strong enough to kill Meshaal through skin contact within hours. But the operation went wrong and caused a diplomatic incident with Jordan. Jordanian King Hussein was furious because of extraterritorial killing attempt on the kingdom's soil. To calm tensions, then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to provide an antidote for Meshaal and liberate Hamas' spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmad Yassin.
Benjamin Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen look over documents in a photo posted on social media by Netanyahu on December 7, 2015, shortly after he named Cohen as the new Mossad chief - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2024
World
Suspected Mossad Agent Arrested In Malaysia
30 March, 22:49 GMT

Hamas Commander al-Mabhouh

On 19 January 2010, Mossad agents posing as tourists assassinated Hamas commander Mahmoud al-Mabhouh in Dubai. They entered his hotel room, paralyzed him with poison and left him to die. lthough it initially appeared to be a natural death, Dubai police identified 33 suspects.
Eventually only one was arrested - Uri Brodsky, who was fined for providing a forged passport. The use of European passports sparked a diplomatic crisis between Israel and several countries. This extraterritorial killing worsened Israel-Palestinian tensions without halting hostilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала