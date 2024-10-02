https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/jd-vance-made-viewers-feel-safe-walz-seemed-to-have-brain-freeze-or-senior-moments--psychiatrist-1120385843.html
JD Vance ‘Made Viewers Feel Safe,’ Walz Seemed to Have Brain Freeze or Senior Moments – Psychiatrist
Dr. Carole Lieberman, a board-certified psychiatrist and best-selling author based in Beverly Hills, California, told Sputnik that Republican Senator JD Vance had prevailed over Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota in the vice-presidential debate.
“I found this debate fascinating because the two had only 90 minutes to show the voters what they could do for America,” Lieberman said, arguing that Vance “projected a steady, self-assured persona that made viewers feel safe.”Walz’s “discordant words and body movements made viewers feel uncomfortable,” she argued. He was “clearly nervous and his body language showed a lot of telltale signs of lying, such as fidgeting, touching his face and breathing rapidly.” The debate began with both candidates fielding a question on a possible pre-emptive strike by Israel on Iran. “Tim Walz stuttered and stumbled over his answer. He gave misinformation about Trump and a deal with Iran, but never answered the question. JD Vance, on the other hand, answered with, ‘It is up to Israel,’ which is the best answer,” the psychiatrist said. On immigration, which Walz knew was a weak spot because Kamala Harris “as the Border Czar that had let everyone in,” he again started blaming former president Donald Trump. “It was obvious that his preparation for the debate focused on trying to blame Trump for everything,” Lieberman said. Vance won “because he was authentic throughout and his words matched his body language,” the psychiatrist concluded.
Dr. Carole Lieberman, a board-certified psychiatrist and best-selling author based in Beverly Hills, California, told Sputnik that Republican Senator JD Vance had prevailed over Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota in the vice-presidential debate.
“I found this debate fascinating because the two had only 90 minutes to show the voters what they could do for America,” Lieberman said, arguing that Vance “projected a steady, self-assured persona that made viewers feel safe.”
Walz’s “discordant words and body movements made viewers feel uncomfortable
,” she argued
. He was “clearly nervous and his body language showed a lot of telltale signs of lying, such as fidgeting, touching his face and breathing rapidly
.”
The debate began with both candidates fielding a question on a possible pre-emptive strike by Israel on Iran
. “Tim Walz stuttered and stumbled over his answer. He gave misinformation about Trump and a deal with Iran, but never answered the question. JD Vance, on the other hand, answered with, ‘It is up to Israel,’ which is the best answer,” the psychiatrist said.
Vance answered a question about hurricanes and climate change “in a straightforward manner, whereas Tim Walz started grimacing, making jarring movements and having pauses that seemed like brain freeze or senior moments,” she noted.
On immigration, which Walz knew was a weak spot because Kamala Harris “as the Border Czar that had let everyone in
,” he again started blaming former president Donald Trump
. “It was obvious that his preparation for the debate focused on trying to blame Trump for everything
,” Lieberman said.
Vance won “because he was authentic throughout and his words matched his body language,” the psychiatrist concluded.