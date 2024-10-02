https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/netanyahu-seeks-to-drag-us-into-war-with-iran--ex-italian-diplomat-1120385261.html

Netanyahu Seeks to Drag US Into War With Iran – Ex-Italian Diplomat

Netanyahu Seeks to Drag US Into War With Iran – Ex-Italian Diplomat

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a provocative address to the people of Iran a day before Tehran’s ballistic missile attack in Israel, claiming the nation would be "finally free" and that "that moment will come a lot sooner than people think."

2024-10-02T12:06+0000

2024-10-02T12:06+0000

2024-10-02T12:06+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

iran

israel

biden administration

us

israel-lebanon tensions

2024 us presidential election

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120316890_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_093edc52073d0fcc522d652216e63075.jpg

Netanyahu is "probably provoking the Iranian leadership to react to have a further justification to hit the country and, ideally, to draw the US to join Israel in attacking Iran," Dr. Marco Carnelos, former Italian diplomat and Middle East adviser to Prime Ministers Prodi and Berlusconi, told Sputnik. In the wake of Tuesday's missile strikes, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran exercised "legitimate self-defense rights" in response to Israel's aggression. The missile attack followed Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon and air raids against Yemen and Syria. Together with Iran, those countries form the so-called Axis of Resistance which has opposed Israel's war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Netanyahu claimed that "Iran made a big mistake" on October 1 and "will pay for it." The former Italian diplomat said the Biden administration wants to avoid a direct confrontation with Iran before November’s presidential election. Voters have no interest in starting "another potential endless war in the Middle East," the pundit stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/weakening-iran-and-hezbollah-part-of-broader-israeli-us-project---analyst-1120383063.html

iran

israel

lebanon

yemen

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities