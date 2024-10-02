https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/scientists-take-new-step-toward-unraveling-origins-of-life-1120365528.html

Scientists Take New Step Toward Unraveling Origins of Life

An organic compound that plays an important role in the origin of life has been synthesized for the first time by scientists from Samara National Research University as part of an international team under conditions close to space ice.

The authors believe the synthesis of the simplest organics in conditions simulating space ice will help to find a clue to the emergence of organic life in our universe. Ketoaldehydes are key intermediates in biochemical processes, including the metabolism of carbohydrates, lipids and amino acids. Therefore, they may play an important role in the prebiotic synthesis of key biomolecules essential for the origin of life. However, to date, the mechanisms of their formation remain unclear to researchers.Scientists at Samara University, named after academician S. P. Korolev, for the first time synthesized the simplest ketoaldehyde - methylglyoxal (CH3C(O)CHO) in conditions close to space.The researchers used time-of-flight mass spectrometry with photoionization by vacuum ultraviolet radiation to evaluate the result of the synthesis.According to the researchers, they have for the first time obtained experimental evidence of hydrogen atom transfer inside a ketoaldehyde molecule in interstellar ice analogs. This expands scientists' fundamental knowledge of how ketoaldehydes and their derivatives can be synthesized in deep space.The results were published in the Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics journal.

