First Launch of Russian Methane-Powered Rocket Amur to Take Place in 2030

The first launch of the Russian-made methane-powered carrier rocket Amur-LNG with a reversible first stage is planned for 2030, Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"This project is being implemented using new organizational approaches and technological principles, which will significantly reduce the cost of the product. It is also designed for the given cost of the launch service. The launch date is set for 2030," Manturov said on the occasion marking Cosmonautics Day. The Amur rocket is being developed by Russia's Progress Space Rocket Center located in the city of Samara, the minister said. Furthermore, Manturov said Russia currently has over 250 satellites in space and intends to launch another 100 in 2024. In June 2023, Borisov said that Russia's satellite constellation had reached 225 satellites. Manturov also said that according to preliminary estimates, about 600 billion rubles ($6.4 billion) would be allocated from the Russian budget for the creation of a homegrown super-heavy rocket for flights to the Moon and Mars. The project is expected to be implemented in 2025-2035, with the first flight tests to be scheduled for 2033, the minister added.

