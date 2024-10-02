https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/trumps-says-will-make-first-two-calls-to-russia-ukraine-to-solve-ongoing-conflict-1120384132.html

Trumps Says Will Make First Two Calls to Russia, Ukraine to Solve Ongoing Conflict

Trumps Says Will Make First Two Calls to Russia, Ukraine to Solve Ongoing Conflict

Former US President Donald Trump said that his first two calls as president-elect would be to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky with an aim at ending the conflict.

Trump stressed that he "got along very well" with Vladimir Putin. Trump said Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East were caused by a "lack of respect" for the United States. Last Friday, Trump said ahead of a meeting with Ukraine's Zelensky that the conflict has to end at some point. The former president said he believes a fair peace deal can be negotiated at the right time and noted that he had his own ideas for a peace plan, but it is too early to predict what a peace plan could look like.It is premature to assess the readiness of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to become a mediator in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to wait until the end of the US presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

