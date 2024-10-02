https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/walz-tells-us-vice-presidential-debate-he-misspoke-about-his-time-in-china-1120380783.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz said that he "misspoke" about his time in China when asked to explain the discrepancy between the timeline he cited versus the actual time he was in that country.
Walz had said that he was in Hong Kong during China's Tiananmen Square protests in the spring of 1989 but Minnesota Public Radio and other media outlets have said that he did not travel to Asia until August of that year.
"I got there that summer and misspoke on this," Walz said during the vice-presidential debate with his Republican opponent JD Vance on Tuesday night. "I’m a knucklehead at times … I will talk a lot, I will get caught up in the rhetoric."
However, Walz maintained that he was in Hong Kong and China when democratic protests were on, adding that he "learned a lot of what was needed to be in governance."