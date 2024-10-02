https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/walz-tells-us-vice-presidential-debate-he-misspoke-about-his-time-in-china-1120380783.html

Walz Tells US Vice Presidential Debate He 'Misspoke' About His Time in China

Democratic veep nominee Tim Walz said he "misspoke" about his time in China when asked to explain the discrepancy between the timeline he cited versus the actual time he was in that country.

Walz had said that he was in Hong Kong during China's Tiananmen Square protests in the spring of 1989 but Minnesota Public Radio and other media outlets have said that he did not travel to Asia until August of that year. However, Walz maintained that he was in Hong Kong and China when democratic protests were on, adding that he "learned a lot of what was needed to be in governance."

