https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/brics-to-work-on-expedited-development-of-north-south-corridor---russian-commerce-chamber-1120403195.html
BRICS to Work on Expedited Development of North-South Corridor - Russian Commerce Chamber
BRICS to Work on Expedited Development of North-South Corridor - Russian Commerce Chamber
Sputnik International
BRICS business circles will seek to accelerate the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other interregional projects during the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow from October 17-18, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergey Katyrin told Sputnik on Thursday.
2024-10-03T17:36+0000
2024-10-03T17:36+0000
2024-10-03T17:36+0000
economy
sergei katyrin
moscow
russia
brics
russian chamber of commerce and industry
international north-south transport corridor (instc)
azerbaijan
iran
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112840682_0:26:3550:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_1049658acd10ca54dd6116e89827ef23.jpg
"Our focus is on creating a seamless transport infrastructure: together with our partners, we are working on the accelerated development of the North–South transcontinental corridor. We are planning that the working group on transport and logistics within the BRICS Business Council will be engaged in the establishment of new interregional projects," Katyrin told Sputnik. The projects in the pipeline cover financial services, investment, industrial and energy development, trade and international cooperation sectors, the chamber's head said. The Russian business has also been seeking new partnerships with friendly countries to ensure food security, sustainable supply of electricity and energy efficiency, among other areas of cooperation, Katyrin said, adding that joint ventures were already established in pharmacology and biotechnology. The BRICS Business Forum will take place in the World Trade Center in Moscow from October 17-18 and will be dedicated to strengthening cooperation aimed at sustainable economic development and global trade partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/russias-role-in-global-trade-grows-despite-western-sanctions-1117996562.html
moscow
russia
azerbaijan
iran
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112840682_410:0:3141:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_89352422b933d2f4fe1517d86da1916c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics
BRICS to Work on Expedited Development of North-South Corridor - Russian Commerce Chamber
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - BRICS business circles will seek to accelerate the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other interregional projects during the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow from October 17-18, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergey Katyrin told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Our focus is on creating a seamless transport infrastructure: together with our partners, we are working on the accelerated development of the North–South transcontinental corridor
. We are planning that the working group on transport and logistics within the BRICS Business Council will be engaged in the establishment of new interregional projects," Katyrin told Sputnik.
The projects in the pipeline cover financial services, investment, industrial and energy development, trade and international cooperation sectors, the chamber's head said.
"The BRICS Business Council has noted that in recent years, Russian entrepreneurs have been increasingly interested in trade and economic cooperation within the association's framework," Katyrin said.
The Russian business has also been seeking new partnerships with friendly countries
to ensure food security, sustainable supply of electricity and energy efficiency, among other areas of cooperation, Katyrin said, adding that joint ventures were already established in pharmacology and biotechnology.
The INSTC is a 4,500-mile multimodal transport route that will ensure the movement of passengers and cargo from Asia to Europe via Russia, offering an alternative to the sea route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean countries via the Suez Canal. The INSTC will connect Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and India.
The BRICS Business Forum will take place in the World Trade Center in Moscow from October 17-18 and will be dedicated to strengthening cooperation aimed at sustainable economic development
and global trade partnerships.