https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/brics-to-work-on-expedited-development-of-north-south-corridor---russian-commerce-chamber-1120403195.html

BRICS to Work on Expedited Development of North-South Corridor - Russian Commerce Chamber

BRICS to Work on Expedited Development of North-South Corridor - Russian Commerce Chamber

Sputnik International

BRICS business circles will seek to accelerate the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other interregional projects during the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow from October 17-18, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Sergey Katyrin told Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-10-03T17:36+0000

2024-10-03T17:36+0000

2024-10-03T17:36+0000

economy

sergei katyrin

moscow

russia

brics

russian chamber of commerce and industry

international north-south transport corridor (instc)

azerbaijan

iran

china

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112840682_0:26:3550:2023_1920x0_80_0_0_1049658acd10ca54dd6116e89827ef23.jpg

"Our focus is on creating a seamless transport infrastructure: together with our partners, we are working on the accelerated development of the North–South transcontinental corridor. We are planning that the working group on transport and logistics within the BRICS Business Council will be engaged in the establishment of new interregional projects," Katyrin told Sputnik. The projects in the pipeline cover financial services, investment, industrial and energy development, trade and international cooperation sectors, the chamber's head said. The Russian business has also been seeking new partnerships with friendly countries to ensure food security, sustainable supply of electricity and energy efficiency, among other areas of cooperation, Katyrin said, adding that joint ventures were already established in pharmacology and biotechnology. The BRICS Business Forum will take place in the World Trade Center in Moscow from October 17-18 and will be dedicated to strengthening cooperation aimed at sustainable economic development and global trade partnerships.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240418/russias-role-in-global-trade-grows-despite-western-sanctions-1117996562.html

moscow

russia

azerbaijan

iran

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics enlargement, brics expansion, ethiopia joins brics, ethiopia in bricks, ethiopia becomes brics member, what countries are in brics, new brics members, what's brics, what does brics do, brics currency, brics payment system, brics summit, russian presidency over brics, russia’s presidency at brics