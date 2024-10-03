https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/houthis-say-attacked-vital-target-in-tel-aviv-area-call-operation-successful-1120395892.html
Houthis Say Attacked 'Vital Target' in Tel Aviv Area, Call Operation Successful
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Thursday that it had launched a drone strike on a "vital target" in Tel Aviv area, adding that the operation was successful.
"The UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a vital target in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) area in occupied Palestine with a number of Yaffa drones. The operation has successfully achieved its objectives, as the drones reached their targets without the enemy being able to confront or shoot them down," the movement wrote on Telegram.Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) militia recently dramatically ramped their anti-Western and anti-Israeli campaign in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon. Houthis are targeting internationally recognized Israeli capital of Tel Aviv, as well as coastal city and Ashkelon and US military ships in the region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Thursday that it had launched a drone strike on a "vital target" in Tel Aviv area, adding that the operation was successful.
"The UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a vital target in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) area in occupied Palestine with a number of Yaffa drones. The operation has successfully achieved its objectives, as the drones reached their targets without the enemy being able to confront or shoot them down," the movement wrote on Telegram.
Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) militia recently dramatically ramped their anti-Western and anti-Israeli campaign in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon. Houthis are targeting internationally recognized Israeli capital of Tel Aviv, as well as coastal city and Ashkelon and US military ships in the region
