Israeli Air Force Targets Hezbollah's Beirut Intel Hub

The Israeli military has attacked the intelligence headquarters of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah in Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

2024-10-03T13:37+0000

2024-10-03T13:37+0000

2024-10-03T13:39+0000

"A short while ago, IAF [Israel Air Forces] fighter jets, operating based on IDF intelligence, struck targets belonging to Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters in Beirut," including operatives belonging to the unit, intelligence-gathering means, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure, the IDF said on Telegram.Meanwhile,following the escalation of the conflict with Israel, 1,974 people have died in Lebanon as a result of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strikes, local media reported, citing Lebanon’s Minister of Health, Firas Abiad. "The total number of victims of Israeli aggression against Lebanon has reached 1,974 dead and 9,384 injured, including 127 children, 261 women, and 97 members of medical and emergency teams," he said. Abiad also added that IDF strikes have damaged dozens of medical centers.Tensions have remained high on the Lebanon-Israel border since October, when Hezbollah began shelling northern Israel in support of Palestinians. A sharp escalation occurred on September 17-18 when communication devices, primarily used by Hezbollah, exploded across Lebanon, killing 37 and injuring over 3,000. At the same time Israel conducted airstrikes, eliminating several Hezbollah commanders, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah. As of October 1, Israel has launched a ground operation, with nearly 2,000 Lebanese killed and over 1.2 million displaced. Despite losses, Hezbollah continues rocket attacks on Israel, which have recently increased in range and frequency.

