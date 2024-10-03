https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/hezbollah-artillery-thwarts-israeli-incursion-into-lebanese-territory-1120399770.html

Hezbollah Artillery Thwarts Israeli Incursion Into Lebanese Territory

Fighters of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah with the help of artillery stopped an attempt by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to break into the Lebanese territory in the area of the former Fatima border checkpoint, the press service of the movement said on Thursday.

"Fighters of the Islamic Resistance [Hezbollah] at (10:15) on Thursday morning, 3.10.2024, responded with artillery fire to an attempt by Israeli enemy forces to break through to the [former] Fatima checkpoint," the movement said in a statement.Escalation of the Conflict Between Israel and HezbollahThe situation on the border between Lebanon and Israel has remained tense since the beginning of military operations in the Gaza Strip in October of last year. At that time, Hezbollah began shelling northern Israel in support of the Palestinian movement Hamas.A sharp escalation occurred on September 17 and 18, when communication devices exploded simultaneously in various regions of Lebanon: first pagers, and the next day, radios. According to media reports, these devices were primarily used by Hezbollah members. Official data confirmed 37 fatalities, with more than 3,000 people injured, including children and civilians.Following these events, Israel launched airstrikes on the neighboring country, targeting and eliminating several high-ranking Hezbollah commanders with precision airstrikes, including Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. On October 1, Tel Aviv announced the start of a ground operation against the Shiite movement.The death toll from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes has now approached 2,000, with over 1.2 million Lebanese forced to flee their homes. Tens of thousands of refugees have fled to neighboring Syria.Despite these losses, including among its leadership, Hezbollah continues to engage in ground combat. The IDF has also reported casualties and injuries among Israeli soldiers participating in operations in southern Lebanon.Meanwhile, Hezbollah has not ceased its rocket attacks on Israel, with the range of these strikes significantly increasing in recent days. Dozens of rocket salvos are being recorded daily on Israeli towns, with some strikes hitting residential buildings.

