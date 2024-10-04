International
Angara System to Play Key Role in Providing Russia With Independent Access to Space- Putin
The Angara space launch system will play a key role in providing Russia with independent and guaranteed access to space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
The three-stage Angara-A5 is the first heavy launch vehicle developed in Russia after the collapse of the USSR. In the near future, it will completely replace the Proton-M.Introducing the Angara space complex allows Russia to launch various types of spacecraft from its territory, relying only on domestic production.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Angara space launch system will play a key role in providing Russia with independent and guaranteed access to space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
The three-stage Angara-A5 is the first heavy launch vehicle developed in Russia after the collapse of the USSR. In the near future, it will completely replace the Proton-M.
Introducing the Angara space complex allows Russia to launch various types of spacecraft from its territory, relying only on domestic production.

"Among your main, most important tasks are conducting experimental space work, testing, and also adopting modern high-tech equipment, among which the Angara space rocket complex occupies a top place. It is this complex that will play a key role in providing Russia with independent, guaranteed access to outer space," Putin said in a congratulatory message to the command, personnel and veterans of the space forces.

