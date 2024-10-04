https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/angara-system-to-play-key-role-in-providing-russia-with-independent-access-to-space--putin-1120411863.html

Angara System to Play Key Role in Providing Russia With Independent Access to Space- Putin

The Angara space launch system will play a key role in providing Russia with independent and guaranteed access to space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The three-stage Angara-A5 is the first heavy launch vehicle developed in Russia after the collapse of the USSR. In the near future, it will completely replace the Proton-M.Introducing the Angara space complex allows Russia to launch various types of spacecraft from its territory, relying only on domestic production.

