https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/whats-next-for-russias-angara-space-rocket-1118062363.html

What's Next for Russia's Angara Space Rocket?

What's Next for Russia's Angara Space Rocket?

Sputnik International

The Angara-A5 rocket, which will replace the Soviet-era Protons flying from the Baikonur spaceport operated by Russia in Kazakhstan, was first launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome on April 11, 2024.

2024-04-23T10:00+0000

2024-04-23T10:00+0000

2024-04-23T10:00+0000

beyond politics

alexei varochko

russia

baikonur

khrunichev center

angara

angara-a5m

space exploration

vostochny cosmodrome

russian space programs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117866482_0:0:1791:1007_1920x0_80_0_0_a0d30ecd34dce2efa758cb0743840b61.jpg

The historic launch was made possible thanks to the tremendous work of engineers and designers who are now working on Angara's more advanced future iterations.What differentiates the Vostochny cosmodrome, located in the Amur region in the Russian Far East, from the previously-used Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia’s north is its “increased load capacity, which includes a hydrogen-powered stage,” Alexey Varochko, the Director General of the Khrunichev Space Research And Production Center, told RIA Novosti.Themuch-anticipated launch involved comprehensive groundwork, including electric launch vehicle tests and the rocket’s new flight program that takes into account Voctochny’s specific launch features, Varochko revealed.The expert also shed light on Angara’s updated features currently in development with the Angara-А5М model. “According to the plans of the Khrunichev Center, the Angara-A5M rocket is to be built 2025,” he added.The rocket is designed to deploy heavy payloads into a low Earth orbit, boosting Russia’s satellite coverage. But the Angara is not just a mere delivery vehicle, its potential use go far beyond that.Turning to international cooperation in space exploration, Varochko touched upon bilateral agreements between the Khrunichev Center and Boeing. The two reached a deal from 2021 to 2024, under which the center would purchase spare parts and replacement units for the Zarya (Dawn) Functional Cargo Block (FCB).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/why-angara-a5s-launch-ushers-in-new-era-for-russias-space-exploration-1117899968.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/roscosmos-offers-kazakhstan-to-continue-proton-rocket-launches-from-baikonur-after-2025-1118068002.html

russia

baikonur

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's space program, russia's new rockets, new russian missiles in space, russia's new angara space rocket, angara capabilities, angara launch