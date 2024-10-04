https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/chinese-commerce-mission-calls-eu-probe-into-electric-car-imports-politically-motivated-1120414347.html
Chinese Commerce Mission Calls EU Probe Into Electric Car Imports Politically Motivated
Sputnik International
The European Union's decision to open an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of electric vehicles from China is a politically motivated protectionist act that risk deterring Chinese investment in the EU market, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) said on Friday.
"The Chamber reiterates that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles is a politically motivated and unjustified protectionist measure," the statement read. The European Commission said on Friday that EU countries voted to impose hefty tariffs on China-made electric cars, citing what it referred to as unfair Chinese subsidies. Brussels and Beijing will continue seeking an alternative solution to the dispute, with the final decision due on October 30. The CCCEU urged the EU to prioritize negotiations over tariffs and argued in favor of multilateralism and free trade within the green economy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's decision to open an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of electric vehicles from China is a politically motivated protectionist act that risk deterring Chinese investment in the EU market, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) said on Friday.