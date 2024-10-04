International
Chinese Commerce Mission Calls EU Probe Into Electric Car Imports Politically Motivated
Chinese Commerce Mission Calls EU Probe Into Electric Car Imports Politically Motivated
The European Union's decision to open an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of electric vehicles from China is a politically motivated protectionist act that risk deterring Chinese investment in the EU market, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) said on Friday.
"The Chamber reiterates that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles is a politically motivated and unjustified protectionist measure," the statement read. The European Commission said on Friday that EU countries voted to impose hefty tariffs on China-made electric cars, citing what it referred to as unfair Chinese subsidies. Brussels and Beijing will continue seeking an alternative solution to the dispute, with the final decision due on October 30. The CCCEU urged the EU to prioritize negotiations over tariffs and argued in favor of multilateralism and free trade within the green economy.
Chinese Commerce Mission Calls EU Probe Into Electric Car Imports Politically Motivated

13:50 GMT 04.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's decision to open an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of electric vehicles from China is a politically motivated protectionist act that risk deterring Chinese investment in the EU market, the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) said on Friday.
"The Chamber reiterates that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles is a politically motivated and unjustified protectionist measure," the statement read.
The European Commission said on Friday that EU countries voted to impose hefty tariffs on China-made electric cars, citing what it referred to as unfair Chinese subsidies. Brussels and Beijing will continue seeking an alternative solution to the dispute, with the final decision due on October 30.
World
Trade War Around the Corner: EU Cuts Tariffs on Chinese EVs by Just 1% Amid Industry Warnings
20 August, 15:52 GMT
World
Trade War Around the Corner: EU Cuts Tariffs on Chinese EVs by Just 1% Amid Industry Warnings
20 August, 15:52 GMT
The CCCEU urged the EU to prioritize negotiations over tariffs and argued in favor of multilateralism and free trade within the green economy.

In late September, the European Commission proposed a final draft decision on introducing import duties on electric vehicles from China. The tariffs will come into force no later than November, 2024. China, in turn, said that commercial disputes may provoke a "trade war."

