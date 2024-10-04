https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/iranian-supreme-leader-calls-tehrans-missile-strike-on-israel-legitimate-1120414116.html

Iranian Supreme Leader Calls Tehran’s Missile Strike on Israel Legitimate

The Palestinian people have the right to defend their land, and providing them with assistance is lawful, as are the actions of the Iranian armed forces during the recent missile attack on Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a rare sermon on Friday.

He also praised "the brilliant work" of Iranian army. Khamenei led Friday prayers for the first time since the death of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's elite Quds Force, who was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Iran fired a massive barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan. The Israeli military said about 180 ballistic missiles were fired, most of which were intercepted.

