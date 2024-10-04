https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/ugledar-liberated-russian-forces-repel-10-counterattacks-ukraine-suffers-major-losses-1120413035.html

Ugledar Liberated: Russian Forces Repel 10 Counterattacks, Ukraine Suffers Major Losses

Over the past week, Ukrainian units lost up to 890 personnel and two tanks in Battlegroup Vostok’s area of responsibility, and Ugledar has been liberated, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

"Units of the Battlegroup Vostok have secured more advantageous positions and liberated the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic. They inflicted significant damage on the personnel and equipment of Ukrainian mechanized, motorized infantry brigades, three territorial defense brigades, and a National Guard brigade, while repelling 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault units," the statement read. The enemy lost up to 890 personnel, two tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, 60 vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, and eight field ammunition depots, the ministry specified.Other developments over the past week:BattlegroupTsentrBattlegroup SeverBattlegroup YugBattlegroup ZapadBattlegroup Dnepr

