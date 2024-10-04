Ugledar Liberated: Russian Forces Repel 10 Counterattacks, Ukraine Suffers Major Losses
11:19 GMT 04.10.2024 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 04.10.2024)
A Russian serviceman fires a NSV Utyos heavy machine gun at an air target amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Over the past week, Ukrainian units lost up to 890 personnel and two tanks in Battlegroup Vostok’s area of responsibility, and Ugledar has been liberated, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defense.
"Units of the Battlegroup Vostok have secured more advantageous positions and liberated the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic. They inflicted significant damage on the personnel and equipment of Ukrainian mechanized, motorized infantry brigades, three territorial defense brigades, and a National Guard brigade, while repelling 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian assault units," the statement read.
The enemy lost up to 890 personnel, two tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, 60 vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, and eight field ammunition depots, the ministry specified.
Other developments over the past week:
BattlegroupTsentr
Repelled 48 Ukrainian counterattacks.
Ukrainian losses: up to 4,210 soldiers, 2 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, 31 artillery pieces, and 31 vehicles.
Liberated the settlements of Nelepovka and Krutoy Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Battlegroup Sever
Ukrainian losses: over 3,050 soldiers, 4 tanks, 43 armored vehicles (including 2 US-made Bradley IFVs), and 28 artillery pieces.
Attacked and neutralized formations of several mechanized and airborne brigades.
Destroyed 7 electronic warfare stations.
Battlegroup Yug
Liberated the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Repelled 20 counterattacks by Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian losses: up to 5,110 soldiers, 2 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, and 47 artillery pieces (30 of which were Western-made).
Destroyed 13 ammunition depots.
Battlegroup Zapad
Liberated Makeyevka in Luhansk and Vishnevoe in the Kharkov region.
Ukrainian losses: over 2,880 soldiers, 4 armored vehicles (including 3 US-made M113 APCs), 42 vehicles, and 37 artillery pieces.
Destroyed 14 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations and 29 ammunition depots.
Battlegroup Dnepr
Ukrainian losses: up to 510 soldiers, 2 tanks, 42 vehicles, and 3 artillery pieces.
Destroyed 5 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations and 10 ammunition depots.
Targeted infantry, marine, and territorial defense brigades.