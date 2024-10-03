https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/russian-defense-ministry-reports-liberation-of-ugledar-1120401392.html

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Liberation of Ugledar

Units of the Vostok Battlegroup have taken control of the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"As a result of decisive actions by the Vostok battlegroup units, the settlement of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces received orders from their command to retreat from Ugledar, according to the operational-strategic group Khortytsia, which is engaged in combat in the area. The command granted permission for a tactical withdrawal of units from the city.The day before, Yan Gagin, an advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik that the Russian flag had been raised over the Ugledar administration, but it was still too early to talk about the city's liberation. A day earlier, another advisor to the head of the republic, Igor Kimakovsky, stated that only a few days remained until Ugledar's liberation, as the enemy was surrounded.From the military perspective Ugledar stands like an outpost, stabilizing a very large stretch of the front line for Kiev forces. Seizing Ugledar adds to Russian troops’ offensive on the city of Pokrovsk, political and military analyst Sergey Poletaev has told Sputnik.In terms of logistics the town is located near a railway from Donetsk to Mariupol and there is a highway which links it to the town of Volnovakha, an outpost linking it with the city of Mariupol, he has also shared.

