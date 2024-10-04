https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-astronaut-dyson-says-privilege-to-fly-on-historical-soyuz-rocket-with-russian-partners-1120415439.html

US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners

US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners

Sputnik International

NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson said on Friday that it was a privilege to have flown to the International Space Station (ISS) on the historical Soyuz MS-25 rocket with Russian cosmonauts.

On September 23, Dyson and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft. Kononenko and Chub went to the ISS on September 15, 2023, and spent 374 days in space altogether, setting a new record for the longest duration on a single mission on the ISS.

