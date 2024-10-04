International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-astronaut-dyson-says-privilege-to-fly-on-historical-soyuz-rocket-with-russian-partners-1120415439.html
US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners
US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners
Sputnik International
NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson said on Friday that it was a privilege to have flown to the International Space Station (ISS) on the historical Soyuz MS-25 rocket with Russian cosmonauts.
2024-10-04T16:21+0000
2024-10-04T16:23+0000
beyond politics
oleg kononenko
russia
earth
nasa
international space station (iss)
soyuz ms
space exploration
space mission
space travel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118631392_0:73:3382:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_fed2a1e99f816c4b03cba4c89f78e611.jpg
On September 23, Dyson and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft. Kononenko and Chub went to the ISS on September 15, 2023, and spent 374 days in space altogether, setting a new record for the longest duration on a single mission on the ISS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/why-angara-a5s-launch-ushers-in-new-era-for-russias-space-exploration-1117899968.html
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118631392_326:0:3057:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b61d8991e7e1fbaccd1589cbcbde2205.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian and american astronauts, russia us space programs, russia us space cooperation, russia us space partnership
russian and american astronauts, russia us space programs, russia us space cooperation, russia us space partnership

US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners

16:21 GMT 04.10.2024 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 04.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankSoyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Skif-D - the first spacecraft for Russia's ambitious Sphera satellite internet, telephony and Earth imaging program, on board, prepares for launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East. October 23, 2022.
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Skif-D - the first spacecraft for Russia's ambitious Sphera satellite internet, telephony and Earth imaging program, on board, prepares for launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East. October 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson said on Friday that it was a privilege to have flown to the International Space Station (ISS) on the historical Soyuz MS-25 rocket with Russian cosmonauts.
On September 23, Dyson and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft.

"It's also been a privilege and a pleasure to have flown not once, but twice, with our Russian partners aboard their historical Soyuz rocket and their spacecraft, as well as participating in all of their deep traditions through training as well as launch and landing," Dyson said during a press conference.

The Angara A5 rocket blasts off from the launchpad of the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
Russia
Why Angara A5's Launch Ushers in New Era for Russia's Space Exploration
12 April, 19:05 GMT
Kononenko and Chub went to the ISS on September 15, 2023, and spent 374 days in space altogether, setting a new record for the longest duration on a single mission on the ISS.

In February, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio set the previous record of 370 days, 21 hours, 22 minutes and 16 seconds in space.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала