https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-astronaut-dyson-says-privilege-to-fly-on-historical-soyuz-rocket-with-russian-partners-1120415439.html
US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners
US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners
Sputnik International
NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson said on Friday that it was a privilege to have flown to the International Space Station (ISS) on the historical Soyuz MS-25 rocket with Russian cosmonauts.
2024-10-04T16:21+0000
2024-10-04T16:21+0000
2024-10-04T16:23+0000
beyond politics
oleg kononenko
russia
earth
nasa
international space station (iss)
soyuz ms
space exploration
space mission
space travel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118631392_0:73:3382:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_fed2a1e99f816c4b03cba4c89f78e611.jpg
On September 23, Dyson and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft. Kononenko and Chub went to the ISS on September 15, 2023, and spent 374 days in space altogether, setting a new record for the longest duration on a single mission on the ISS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/why-angara-a5s-launch-ushers-in-new-era-for-russias-space-exploration-1117899968.html
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118631392_326:0:3057:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b61d8991e7e1fbaccd1589cbcbde2205.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian and american astronauts, russia us space programs, russia us space cooperation, russia us space partnership
russian and american astronauts, russia us space programs, russia us space cooperation, russia us space partnership
US Astronaut Dyson Says Privilege to Fly on Historical Soyuz Rocket With Russian Partners
16:21 GMT 04.10.2024 (Updated: 16:23 GMT 04.10.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson said on Friday that it was a privilege to have flown to the International Space Station (ISS) on the historical Soyuz MS-25 rocket with Russian cosmonauts.
On September 23, Dyson and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft
.
"It's also been a privilege and a pleasure to have flown not once, but twice, with our Russian partners aboard their historical Soyuz rocket and their spacecraft, as well as participating in all of their deep traditions through training as well as launch and landing," Dyson said during a press conference.
Kononenko and Chub went to the ISS on September 15, 2023, and spent 374 days in space altogether, setting a new record for the longest duration on a single mission on the ISS
.
In February, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio set the previous record of 370 days, 21 hours, 22 minutes and 16 seconds in space.