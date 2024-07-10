International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/why-russias-plan-to-deploy-over-2500-satellites-by-2036-are-no-pie-in-the-sky-1119330791.html
Why Russia’s Plans to Deploy Over 2,500 Satellites by 2036 Are No Pie in the Sky
Why Russia’s Plans to Deploy Over 2,500 Satellites by 2036 Are No Pie in the Sky
Sputnik International
Dr. Natan Eismont, a leading researcher with the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Space Research Institute, says Russia definitely has the technical potential to achieve the ambitious goal.
2024-07-10T18:40+0000
2024-07-10T18:44+0000
russia
natan eismont
elon musk
yuri borisov
russia
roscosmos
space
space exploration
new satellites
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119330631_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b54cf484b3de302f242cebee3ff86f34.jpg
Some observers have questioned whether Roscosmos’ plans are realistic, given that Russia presently has the capacity to produce only about 40 satellites a year. But Dr. Natan Eismont, a leading researcher with the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Space Research Institute, says Russia definitely has the technical potential to achieve the ambitious goal.Roscosmos plans to create conveyors in two places – ISS Reshetnev’s facilities in Krasnoyarsk, specializing in telecoms, and Lavochkin in Moscow, focused on remote sensing.“Do we have enough carrier rockets to launch these devices? Certainly. That is, there’s no need to create any new carriers for them,” Eismont added.“Whatever parameter one looks at, it’s clear that these are not empty dreams or pie in the sky plans, but a very real state of affairs. This can be done.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/everything-we-know-about-russias-sphera-satellite-internet-and-earth-imaging-program-1118631750.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-creates-1st-space-surveillance-system-over-arctic---roscosmos-1118150198.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119330631_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe6cf650a2f86e4329f04bfde93bf7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian space ambitions, russian satellites, roscosmos, space exploration, space
russia, russian space ambitions, russian satellites, roscosmos, space exploration, space

Why Russia’s Plans to Deploy Over 2,500 Satellites by 2036 Are No Pie in the Sky

18:40 GMT 10.07.2024 (Updated: 18:44 GMT 10.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankA Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Fregat upper stage carrying the Meteor-M hydrometeorological satellite
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Fregat upper stage carrying the Meteor-M hydrometeorological satellite - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia plans to deploy 2,600 comms and remote sensing satellites by the mid-2030s, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov has announced. Russia’s NPO Lavochkina and Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems will be tasked with creating conveyor production capabilities by 2026, with 60 billion rubles needed to get up and running.
Some observers have questioned whether Roscosmos’ plans are realistic, given that Russia presently has the capacity to produce only about 40 satellites a year. But Dr. Natan Eismont, a leading researcher with the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Space Research Institute, says Russia definitely has the technical potential to achieve the ambitious goal.

“This is quite achievable,” Eismont said. “Let’s compare the figure of 2,600 satellites to the capabilities [Elon] Musk has demonstrated…He managed to increase production [of SpaceX’s Starlink] from a modest scale to what we are seeing now, promising 10,000-12,000 satellites. The Russian satellites are approximately the same size as Musk’s, and Musk’s manufacturing capabilities are smaller than ours. He has a large company that’s well-organized and well-financed, but we’re talking about the rocket and space industry of an entire country.”

Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Skif-D - the first spacecraft for Russia's ambitious Sphera satellite internet, telephony and Earth imaging program, on board, launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East. October 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
Beyond Politics
Everything We Know About Russia's Sphere Satellite Internet and Earth Imaging Program
25 May, 13:11 GMT
Roscosmos plans to create conveyors in two places – ISS Reshetnev’s facilities in Krasnoyarsk, specializing in telecoms, and Lavochkin in Moscow, focused on remote sensing.
“We’re talking primarily about small satellites weighing 150, 200, 250 kg,” Dr. Eismont said, pointing out that for remote sensing, signal retransmission and other tasks, Russian enterprises have already shown an ability to build world-class equipment.
Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the first Arktika-M satellite is transported from an assembling hangar to a launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
Russia
Russia Creates 1st Space Surveillance System Over Arctic - Roscosmos
27 April, 23:44 GMT
“Do we have enough carrier rockets to launch these devices? Certainly. That is, there’s no need to create any new carriers for them,” Eismont added.
“Whatever parameter one looks at, it’s clear that these are not empty dreams or pie in the sky plans, but a very real state of affairs. This can be done.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала