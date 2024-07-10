https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/why-russias-plan-to-deploy-over-2500-satellites-by-2036-are-no-pie-in-the-sky-1119330791.html

Why Russia’s Plans to Deploy Over 2,500 Satellites by 2036 Are No Pie in the Sky

Dr. Natan Eismont, a leading researcher with the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Space Research Institute, says Russia definitely has the technical potential to achieve the ambitious goal.

Some observers have questioned whether Roscosmos’ plans are realistic, given that Russia presently has the capacity to produce only about 40 satellites a year. But Dr. Natan Eismont, a leading researcher with the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Space Research Institute, says Russia definitely has the technical potential to achieve the ambitious goal.Roscosmos plans to create conveyors in two places – ISS Reshetnev’s facilities in Krasnoyarsk, specializing in telecoms, and Lavochkin in Moscow, focused on remote sensing.“Do we have enough carrier rockets to launch these devices? Certainly. That is, there’s no need to create any new carriers for them,” Eismont added.“Whatever parameter one looks at, it’s clear that these are not empty dreams or pie in the sky plans, but a very real state of affairs. This can be done.”

