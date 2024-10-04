https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-has-no-intention-to-participate-in-potential-israeli-strikes-on-iran--reports-1120410575.html
US Has No Intention to Participate in Potential Israeli Strikes on Iran – Reports
US Has No Intention to Participate in Potential Israeli Strikes on Iran – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is not expected to take part in Israel’s possible retaliatory strikes against Iran, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
US and Israeli officials have discussed the possibility of Israeli strikes on Iran's military targets and energy infrastructure, but Washington does not anticipate participating in the strikes, the paper said, citing an unnamed US official.
Earlier this week, US media reported that the United States was opposed to possible Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Asked if he would support an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, US President Joe Biden said he would not and expressed hope that Israel would try to avoid actions that could trigger further retaliation and tip the region into a full-scale war. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller reiterated the president's position.
Nevertheless, the US president said that "Israel has a right to respond" and that the response should be proportional. Biden also said that the US doesn't "allow" Israel, but "advises" it on potential actions.
On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.