International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-lags-behind-russia-on-european-gas-supplies--analysis-1120409866.html
US Lags Behind Russia on European Gas Supplies – Analysis
US Lags Behind Russia on European Gas Supplies – Analysis
Sputnik International
Disruption of Russian gas supplies due to Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine have left Europe grappling with spiraling inflation and surging energy bills.
2024-10-04T08:07+0000
2024-10-04T08:07+0000
economy
russia
us
norway
natural gas
liquefied natural gas (lng)
supplies
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118986582_0:140:3144:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1dc44811f216904259aec7599e11c4.jpg
Russia has once again overtaken the US in terms of gas supplies to the EU in the third quarter, while taking the highest market share in nine quarters, according to Sputnik’s analysis of data from the Bruegel think tank that specializes in economics.As a result, the share of Russian companies in the EU’s energy imports increased to 19.4% from 17.2% in April-June, reaching a maximum since the second quarter of 2022, the analysis showed.Russia’s quarterly and annual pipeline gas deliveries to Europe grew by 8% and almost 13%, respectively, while the volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in the last quarter stood at 4.7 billion cubic meters, a 21% increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023.The US has reduced its LNG deliveries to Europe to 9.5 billion cubic meters, becoming the third-largest LNG supplier after Russia.Sputnik’s previous review of Eurostat data discovered that EU countries had to pay some €185 billion ($204 billion) extra on natural gas over the past 20 months after cutting themselves off from cheap, Russian pipeline gas amid Western sanctions that were introduced shortly after Moscow began a special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the EU's "suicidal" and "absolutely political" decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies would come back to bite the bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/if-eu-stops-lng-imports-from-russia-moscow-will-not-be-left-without-buyers---moscow-1118575617.html
russia
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118986582_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7b2c3b2ccf09657551a19871e0c4b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
western sanctions on moscow, russian special military operation, russia's natural gas supplies to europe, russian president vladimir putin, the eu’s energy imports
western sanctions on moscow, russian special military operation, russia's natural gas supplies to europe, russian president vladimir putin, the eu’s energy imports

US Lags Behind Russia on European Gas Supplies – Analysis

08:07 GMT 04.10.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankEmployees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia.
Employees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Disruption of Russian gas supplies due to Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine have left Europe grappling with spiraling inflation and surging energy bills.
Russia has once again overtaken the US in terms of gas supplies to the EU in the third quarter, while taking the highest market share in nine quarters, according to Sputnik’s analysis of data from the Bruegel think tank that specializes in economics.

Over the past three months, Russia has delivered 13.3 billion cubic meters of gas to the European market, compared to 13 billion the country supplied there in the second quarter and 11.5 billion, delivered in 2023 within the same period.

As a result, the share of Russian companies in the EU’s energy imports increased to 19.4% from 17.2% in April-June, reaching a maximum since the second quarter of 2022, the analysis showed.
Russia’s quarterly and annual pipeline gas deliveries to Europe grew by 8% and almost 13%, respectively, while the volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in the last quarter stood at 4.7 billion cubic meters, a 21% increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023.
LNG plant in Russian Far East - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
World
Moscow Confident in Plenty of Demand for Russian LNG, Even if EU Halts Imports
22 May, 04:25 GMT
The US has reduced its LNG deliveries to Europe to 9.5 billion cubic meters, becoming the third-largest LNG supplier after Russia.
Sputnik’s previous review of Eurostat data discovered that EU countries had to pay some €185 billion ($204 billion) extra on natural gas over the past 20 months after cutting themselves off from cheap, Russian pipeline gas amid Western sanctions that were introduced shortly after Moscow began a special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the EU's "suicidal" and "absolutely political" decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies would come back to bite the bloc.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала