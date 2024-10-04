https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-lags-behind-russia-on-european-gas-supplies--analysis-1120409866.html
US Lags Behind Russia on European Gas Supplies – Analysis
US Lags Behind Russia on European Gas Supplies – Analysis
Sputnik International
Disruption of Russian gas supplies due to Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine have left Europe grappling with spiraling inflation and surging energy bills.
2024-10-04T08:07+0000
2024-10-04T08:07+0000
2024-10-04T08:07+0000
economy
russia
us
norway
natural gas
liquefied natural gas (lng)
supplies
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118986582_0:140:3144:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_3b1dc44811f216904259aec7599e11c4.jpg
Russia has once again overtaken the US in terms of gas supplies to the EU in the third quarter, while taking the highest market share in nine quarters, according to Sputnik’s analysis of data from the Bruegel think tank that specializes in economics.As a result, the share of Russian companies in the EU’s energy imports increased to 19.4% from 17.2% in April-June, reaching a maximum since the second quarter of 2022, the analysis showed.Russia’s quarterly and annual pipeline gas deliveries to Europe grew by 8% and almost 13%, respectively, while the volume of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in the last quarter stood at 4.7 billion cubic meters, a 21% increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023.The US has reduced its LNG deliveries to Europe to 9.5 billion cubic meters, becoming the third-largest LNG supplier after Russia.Sputnik’s previous review of Eurostat data discovered that EU countries had to pay some €185 billion ($204 billion) extra on natural gas over the past 20 months after cutting themselves off from cheap, Russian pipeline gas amid Western sanctions that were introduced shortly after Moscow began a special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the EU's "suicidal" and "absolutely political" decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies would come back to bite the bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/if-eu-stops-lng-imports-from-russia-moscow-will-not-be-left-without-buyers---moscow-1118575617.html
russia
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118986582_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f7b2c3b2ccf09657551a19871e0c4b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
western sanctions on moscow, russian special military operation, russia's natural gas supplies to europe, russian president vladimir putin, the eu’s energy imports
western sanctions on moscow, russian special military operation, russia's natural gas supplies to europe, russian president vladimir putin, the eu’s energy imports
US Lags Behind Russia on European Gas Supplies – Analysis
Disruption of Russian gas supplies due to Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine have left Europe grappling with spiraling inflation and surging energy bills.
Russia has once again overtaken the US in terms of gas supplies to the EU in the third quarter, while taking the highest market share in nine quarters, according to Sputnik’s analysis of data from the Bruegel think tank that specializes in economics.
Over the past three months, Russia has delivered 13.3 billion cubic meters of gas to the European market, compared to 13 billion the country supplied there in the second quarter and 11.5 billion, delivered in 2023 within the same period.
As a result, the share of Russian companies in the EU’s energy imports increased to 19.4% from 17.2% in April-June, reaching a maximum since the second quarter of 2022, the analysis showed.
Russia’s quarterly and annual pipeline gas deliveries to Europe grew by 8% and almost 13%, respectively, while the volume of Russian liquefied natural gas
(LNG) exports in the last quarter stood at 4.7 billion cubic meters, a 21% increase as compared to the third quarter of 2023.
The US has reduced its LNG deliveries to Europe to 9.5 billion cubic meters, becoming the third-largest LNG supplier after Russia.
Sputnik’s previous review of Eurostat data discovered that EU countries had to pay some €185 billion ($204 billion)
extra on natural gas over the past 20 months after cutting themselves off from cheap, Russian pipeline gas amid Western sanctions
that were introduced shortly after Moscow began a special military operation in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the EU's "suicidal" and "absolutely political" decision to halt the purchase of Russian energy supplies would come back to bite the bloc.