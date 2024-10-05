International
France's National Debt Reaches 113% in Q2 2024 After Decline Over Past 3 Years
France's National Debt Reaches 113% in Q2 2024 After Decline Over Past 3 Years
France's national debt increased by 2.4 percentage points in relation to GDP in the second quarter of 2024 and reached 113% compared to late 2023 after a constant decline during the three past years, a Sputnik analysis of open statistical data showed on Saturday.
The national debt hit record high in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and jumped to 114,7%. The figure rose by 14.9 percentage points since President Emmanuel Macron's first term started. During his both presidential terms, Macron consistently promised to avoid raising taxes despite the country's economic struggles and increasing state debt. In 2023, France's government debt accounted for 110.6 % of the country's GDP. In late September, French Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said that the country's budget deficit may reach as much as 6% in 2024, and not 5.1% as earlier expected.
France's National Debt Reaches 113% in Q2 2024 After Decline Over Past 3 Years

10:06 GMT 05.10.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's national debt increased by 2.4 percentage points in relation to GDP in the second quarter of 2024 and reached 113% compared to late 2023 after a constant decline during the three past years, a Sputnik analysis of open statistical data showed on Saturday.
The national debt hit record high in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and jumped to 114,7%. The figure rose by 14.9 percentage points since President Emmanuel Macron's first term started.
During his both presidential terms, Macron consistently promised to avoid raising taxes despite the country's economic struggles and increasing state debt. In 2023, France's government debt accounted for 110.6 % of the country's GDP.
In late September, French Budget Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said that the country's budget deficit may reach as much as 6% in 2024, and not 5.1% as earlier expected.
