International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/uk-economy-enters-recession-in-q4-of-2023-after-gdp-drops-by-03---statistics-office-1117605752.html
UK Economy Enters Recession in Q4 of 2023 After GDP Drops by 0.3% - Statistics Office
UK Economy Enters Recession in Q4 of 2023 After GDP Drops by 0.3% - Statistics Office
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 year-on-year, while in quarterly terms, the decline accelerated from 0.1% to 0.3% in the third quarter, which signals the economy has gone into recession, the UK Office for National Statistics said in a report published on Thursday.
2024-03-28T11:55+0000
2024-03-28T11:55+0000
economy
united kingdom (uk)
office for national statistics
economic crisis
economic recession
uk economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105462/71/1054627180_0:104:1920:1184_1920x0_80_0_0_fc667e5c4648a56ad9ab64d9f869d074.jpg
"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have fallen by an unrevised 0.3% in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2023, following an unrevised fall of 0.1% in the previous quarter … Compared with the same quarter a year ago, real GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.2%," the report said. The indicators fully coincided with preliminary estimates, with the UK's economy decreasing for two consecutive quarters, the UK Office for National Statistics said. Meanwhile, the country's GDP for 2023 as a whole has increased by an unrevised 0.1% year-on-year, although the figure still indicates a slowing of growth after the 4.3% increase registered in 2022, the report said. In the UK's services sector, which forms the basis of the country's economy, a quarterly decline of 0.1% was registered in October-December, while the construction sector faced a 0.9% decline. Preliminary estimates showed a decrease of 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/burden-of-ukraine-funding-may-be-passed-onto-europe-1116606550.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105462/71/1054627180_102:0:1818:1287_1920x0_80_0_0_75e2e2abe5bc5ea28177747182bc0584.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk economy, uk economic recession, what happens to european ecomony, european economy in decline
uk economy, uk economic recession, what happens to european ecomony, european economy in decline

UK Economy Enters Recession in Q4 of 2023 After GDP Drops by 0.3% - Statistics Office

11:55 GMT 28.03.2024
CC0 / / British pounds
British pounds - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2024
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 year-on-year, while in quarterly terms, the decline accelerated from 0.1% to 0.3% in the third quarter, which signals the economy has gone into recession, the UK Office for National Statistics said in a report published on Thursday.
"UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have fallen by an unrevised 0.3% in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2023, following an unrevised fall of 0.1% in the previous quarter … Compared with the same quarter a year ago, real GDP is estimated to have fallen by 0.2%," the report said.
The indicators fully coincided with preliminary estimates, with the UK's economy decreasing for two consecutive quarters, the UK Office for National Statistics said. Meanwhile, the country's GDP for 2023 as a whole has increased by an unrevised 0.1% year-on-year, although the figure still indicates a slowing of growth after the 4.3% increase registered in 2022, the report said.
Euro Money - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
Analysis
Burden of Ukraine Funding May be Passed Onto Europe
5 February, 18:59 GMT
In the UK's services sector, which forms the basis of the country's economy, a quarterly decline of 0.1% was registered in October-December, while the construction sector faced a 0.9% decline. Preliminary estimates showed a decrease of 0.2% and 1.3%, respectively.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала