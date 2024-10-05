https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/israeli-air-forces-carry-out-fresh-strikes-on-lebanese-cities-1120421474.html

Israeli Air Forces Carry Out Fresh Strikes on Lebanese Cities

The Israeli Air Force carried out two strikes on residential buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Lebanese field source told Sputnik.

"Israeli aircraft struck the southern suburb of Beirut twice," the source said. Israel Defense Forces Urges Residents of Neighborhood in Beirut Suburb to EvacuateThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has urged residents of some buildings in the Bourj el-Barajneh area of ​​Beirut's southern suburb to evacuate immediately because, according to the IDF, they allegedly house facilities of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah.Al-Qassam Brigades Leader Saeed Atallah Ali Assassinated in Tripoli - ReportsThe leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Saeed Atallah Ali, was assassinated along with three members of his family in an attack on the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, local media reported. Israeli forces have carried out a drone strike on a residential building in the Beddawi refugee camp in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, according to local media reports. Social media users shared footage of the aftermath of the attack, purportedly showing residents collecting the dead and injured. According to preliminary information, 4 people were killed in the strike.Netherlands Evacuated 185 People From LebanonThe Netherlands on Friday evacuated 185 people, including compatriots and citizens of other countries, on its first evacuation flight from Lebanon, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said.He said a second repatriation flight is scheduled for Saturday.Hezbollah Says Several IDF Servicemen Killed in Blast Near Border With LebanonLebanese Shia movement Hezbollah reported a powerful explosion during an unsuccessful attempt by the Israeli military to approach the locality of Odaisseh near the Lebanese-Israeli border, as a result of which, it said, a number of Israeli servicemen were killed and some others injured.On October 1, Israel announced the start of a "limited" military ground operation in southern Lebanon, reportedly with no plans to permanently occupy any areas of the country. Since last week, the Israeli Air Force has been carrying out massive strikes against Hezbollah targets in various parts of the neighboring state. Several targeted airstrikes on Beirut have also been made, killing high-ranking Hezbollah commanders. Hezbollah has responded with missile launches, primarily targeting northern Israel, but the range of the attacks has increased significantly in recent days.

