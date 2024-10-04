https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/israels-strike-on-lebanese-syrian-border-checkpoint-cuts-off-path-for-refugees---damascus-1120415241.html

Israel's Strike on Lebanese-Syrian Border Checkpoint Cuts Off Path for Refugees - Damascus

Israel's Strike on Lebanese-Syrian Border Checkpoint Cuts Off Path for Refugees - Damascus

Sputnik International

Israel's strike on a checkpoint on the Lebanese-Syrian border has cut off the main passage way for refugees, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2024-10-04T16:16+0000

2024-10-04T16:16+0000

2024-10-04T16:16+0000

world

middle east

hassan nasrallah

israel

lebanon

syria

hezbollah

syrian foreign ministry

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120267157_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e6152ef67620191b5ff0af6f21cc4d8.jpg

Earlier in the day, Israeli aircraft struck the Masnaa checkpoint on the Lebanese territory, after which traffic on the Beirut-Damascus highway stopped in both directions. "The strike on the Masnaa... checkpoint on the border of Lebanon and Syria led to the blocking of the international highway — a passage way used by hundreds of thousands of refugees from Lebanon and Syria," the statement read.The Israeli military is conducting an offensive operation in Lebanon called Northern Arrows. Israel's air force has been launching heavy strikes on Hezbollah targets across various areas of the country. As a result of several airstrikes in Beirut on September 27, high-ranking Hezbollah commanders, including its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, were eliminated. A ground operation in southern Lebanon also began on October 1.According to local media, citing Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad, as of October 3, the total number of victims of the strikes had reached 1,974 people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/living-under-bombs-beirut-father-shares-his-familys-struggle-to-survive-and-stay-strong-1120413796.html

israel

lebanon

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities